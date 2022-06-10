Rizzo’s big day earns split for Travs

One home run wasn't enough for Joe Rizzo

Rizzo's two home runs in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader were the difference as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Wichita Wind Surge 3-1 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock following a 7-3 loss in the opener.

Rizzo hit a home run in his first at-bat of the opener, the Travelers' (29-25) second, off of Casey Legumina (1-2, 8.02 ERA). But it was the play he made at third base to end the top half of the first inning that got his day started.

With a runner on third base and Wichita (31-21) leading 1-0, Rizzo snagged a line drive to end the threat and end the inning.

"I've learned to take a lot more pride [in my defense] than I have in the past these last couple of years," Rizzo said. "This year I've been pretty good over [at third base]."

Jake Scheiner gave the Travelers a 2-1 lead later that inning, but it wouldn't last as the Wind Surge would get to Arkansas' pitching

Arkansas' starter Levi Stoudt was pulled in the fifth after surrendering 6 runs on 8 hits and a walk, striking out seven along the way.

Following the first-inning run, the Wind Surge scored in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to expand their lead and win the opener.

In the second game, Rizzo picked up where he left off, hitting his second home run of the day over the right-field fence in the top of the first inning for a 1-0 lead.

Three innings later, Rizzo brought his season home run total to nine with another blast to right field, putting the Travelers up 3-0.

Having hit three home runs off of three different pitchers, Rizzo said there was a key to his success on Thursday.

"Pitch selection; that's always what it comes down to for me," Rizzo said. "Whenever I'm at my best, I'm swinging at the right stuff."

Game 2 starter Stephen Kolek (4-3, 3.49) took a no-hitter into the sixth inning but got in trouble walking two batters, hitting one and giving up a double to Edouard Julien. A bases-loaded walk brought in Wichita's first run to make it 3-1.

The Travelers turned to their usual closer Michael Styffeler to keep the Wind Surge at bay. Styffeler struck out the first two batters he faced and induced a flyout to end the sixth and leave the bases loaded with the Travelers leading 3-1.

Devin Sweet took Styffeler's place as the closer, striking out one batter in a scoreless seventh inning.

Rizzo's home runs were the difference as the Travelers earned the split, but he said he can't stay hung up on what he said was "easily" the best day of his six-year minor league career.

"As the season goes on [nights like tonight] feel good, [but] like every other season, every other game, it's always a new day tomorrow. So if I can just pick this back up tomorrow I'm in a really good spot," Rizzo said.





Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. WICHITA WIND SURGE

WHEN 7:05 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KKSP-FM, 93.3, in Central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: Emerson Hancock (0- 1, 3.00) Wind Surge: Louie Varland (4-1, 3.61)

TICKETS $13 box; $9 reserved; $7 general admission

PROMOTIONS Fireworks



