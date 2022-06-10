Rogers man sentenced for sexual assault

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced to seven years in prison for sexually assaulting a girl but avoided a longer prison sentence because the jury could not reach a verdict on whether he raped her.

Travis Roberts, 37, was charged with rape and sexual assault.

Seven men and five women deliberated for several hours before returning late Wednesday to declare Roberts guilty of sexual assault. The panel could not reach a decision on the rape charge, and Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren declared a mistrial in the rape case.

Roberts faced from five to 20 years in prison for the sexual assault but could have been sentenced to 25 to 40 years or life imprisonment if convicted of the rape charge.

The trial started Tuesday. The jury heard the girl's testimony Tuesday, and Roberts took the witness stand Wednesday.

The girl, now 17 years old, disclosed the abuse when she was 14, leading to Roberts' arrest on Nov. 6, 2019.

The crying teen testified the abuse started when she was 3 years old and ended when she was 10.

Shane Wilkinson, one of Roberts' attorneys, questioned the girl about discrepancies in her claims.

"I know what happened to me," she responded to Wilkinson. "You don't."

Wilkinson asked his client if the girl's allegations were true when Roberts took the stand.

"I never did any of this," Roberts quickly responded.

Wilkinson said prosecutors wanted the panel to succumb to emotions since the case involves a child.

"They are asking you to take her word as gospel," Wilkinson told jurors. "Why are they asking that? Because it's the only thing they have."

Wilkinson was critical of the investigation and said the girl rarely told the same story twice.

Sarah Phillips, deputy prosecutor, described Roberts as a predator and urged the jury to find him guilty of the charges. She said the teen had no reason to lie.

The jury deliberated for more than two hours before sending questions to Karren. The panel wanted to know what happens if they can't reach a decision. The judge instructed the jurors to continue deliberating.

The jury also wanted to know if they could watch the video of the girl's interview at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County or have a transcript of it. The judge told the panel neither the video nor transcripts were admitted as evidence, so they could not be provided to the jury.

The panel returned about 8 p.m. Wednesday with the guilty verdict. They returned to the courtroom Thursday morning for the sentencing.

The judge followed the jury's recommendation and ordered Roberts to serve seven years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Roberts will be required to register as a sex offender. He was ordered not to have any contact with the victim.

Prosecutors may retry the rape charge. Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith said his office will consult with the victim before deciding whether to retry the rape case.