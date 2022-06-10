Russian-allied rebels sentence 3 fighters to die





BAKHMUT, Ukraine -- Two British citizens and a Moroccan were sentenced to death Thursday for fighting on Ukraine's side, in a punishment handed down by the country's pro-Moscow rebels.

And in a similar move, Russian investigators Thursday said they had opened over 1,100 cases into "crimes against peace" committed by the Ukrainian government, paving the way for what could turn into a mass show trial of hundreds of Ukrainian service members.

The proceedings against the three captured fighters were denounced by Ukraine and the West as a sham and a violation of the rules of war.

A court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in Ukraine found the three fighters guilty of seeking the violent overthrow of power, an offense punishable by death in the unrecognized eastern republic. The men were also convicted of mercenary activities and terrorism.

Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the defendants -- identified as Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Brahim Saadoun -- will face a firing squad. They have a month to appeal.

The separatist side argued that the three were "mercenaries" not entitled to the usual protections accorded prisoners of war. They are the first foreign fighters sentenced by Ukraine's Russian-backed rebels.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko condemned the proceedings as legally invalid, saying, "The so-called 'trial' of the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the occupied Ukrainian territories is of no significance."

He added, "Such show trials put the interests of propaganda above the law and morality; they undermine the mechanisms for the return of prisoners of war. The Ukrainian government will continue to make every effort to release all the defenders of Ukraine." He said that all foreign citizens fighting as part of Ukraine's armed forces should be considered Ukrainian military personnel and protected as such.

British Foreign Secretary Luz Truss pronounced the sentencing a "sham judgment with absolutely no legitimacy." Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman Jamie Davies said that under the Geneva Conventions, POWs are entitled to immunity as combatants.

Saadoun's father, Taher Saadoun, told the Moroccan online Arab-language newspaper Madar 21 that his son is not a mercenary and that he holds Ukrainian citizenship.

Aslin's and Pinner's families have said that the two men were long-serving members of the Ukrainian military. Both are said to have lived in Ukraine since 2018.

The three men fought alongside Ukrainian troops before Pinner and Aslin surrendered to pro-Russian forces in the southern port of Mariupol in mid-April and Saadoun was captured in mid-March in the eastern city of Volnovakha.

Another British fighter taken prisoner by the pro-Russian forces, Andrew Hill, is awaiting trial.

The Russian military has argued that foreign mercenaries fighting on Ukraine's side are not combatants and should expect long prison terms, at best, if captured.

Also Thursday, Russian investigators announced the 1,100 cases into "crimes against peace" committed by the Ukrainian government.

From the start, Russia has justified its invasion of Ukraine with a false claim that the government in Kyiv is controlled by far-right, pro-Nazi groups that have perpetrated "humiliation and genocide" against the Ukrainian people.

Announcing the invasion in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the purpose of the offensive was to "demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, as well as bring to trial those who perpetrated numerous bloody crimes against civilians."

Russian investigators are now moving forward with cases against Ukrainian soldiers, fulfilling Putin's promise. The service members include members of the Azov regiment, whose roots in far-right movements have offered a veneer of credibility for Putin's claims that Ukraine has been infected with Nazism.

Beyond holding trials to support its narrative of the war, the Kremlin might also turn the fate of these prisoners into a powerful bargaining chip in any future talks with Kyiv.

The Investigative Committee, the country's top investigative body, said in a statement that hundreds of Ukrainian service members, including more than 200 officers, had already been interrogated. Among them were those captured at the Azovstal steel plant in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia currently is holding 6,489 Ukrainian prisoners of war. Around 2,500 service members were captured at the Azovstal plant, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday.

The investigators have interviewed more than 75,000 people described as victims. On Thursday, they reported about their progress to Alexander Bastrykin, the agency's head, who came to Mariupol to preside over a meeting with them. Bastrykin ordered his subordinates to speed up the process.

"These are not simple street sweepers, drivers and cooks," Bastrykin told those at the meeting, referring to the prisoners. "These are commanders."

Together with forensic experts, investigators have formed 30 mobile groups that began to scour through the city of Mariupol "block by block" looking for evidence, the investigators said.

On its website, the Investigative Committee opened a special section, listing dozens of Ukrainian service members and government officials that it had accused of committing crimes.

PUTIN THE GREAT

In other developments, Putin drew parallels between Peter the Great's founding of St. Petersburg and modern-day Russia's ambitions.

When the czar founded the new capital, "no European country recognized it as Russia. Everybody recognized it as Sweden," Putin said. He added: "What was [Peter] doing? Taking back and reinforcing. That's what he did. And it looks like it fell on us to take back and reinforce as well."

Putin also appeared to leave the door open for further Russian territorial expansion.

"It's impossible -- Do you understand? -- impossible to build a fence around a country like Russia. And we do not intend to build that fence," the Russian leader said.

Elsewhere in Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron told Zelenskyy that France was ready to send more "heavy weapons" to Ukraine, according to Macron's office. French officials did not elaborate on the weaponry. The phone conversation came after Macron angered Ukrainian officials by saying world powers should not "humiliate" Putin."

BATTLE FOR DONBAS

Meanwhile on the war front, fierce fighting dragged on in the city of Sievierodonetsk in a battle that could help determine the fate of the Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland in the east. Moscow-backed separatists already held swaths of the Donbas before the invasion, and Russian troops have gained more.

Residents of Kharkiv reported what appeared to be cruise missile strikes on the northeastern city. One hit a supermarket. Another hit a coke plant. No details were immediately available. Ukraine's second-largest city lies to the north of the Donbas.

Russian troops are trying to resume their offensive to completely capture the Zaporizhzhia region in Ukraine's southeast, Ukrainian authorities said. Kyiv continues to hold the northern part of the region, including the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Thirteen civilians were killed in Ukrainian shelling of the separatist-controlled city of Stakhanov in the Donbas, a pro-Russian separatist envoy said on social media. It was not immediately possible to verify the claim.

Russia claimed it used missiles to strike a base west of the capital in the Zhytomyr region, where, it said, mercenaries were being trained. There was no immediate response from Ukrainian authorities.

Information for this article was contribued by Bernay Armangue, Yuras Karmanau and other staff members of The Associated Press and by Ivan Nechepurenko of The New York Times.

A Ukrainian soldier walks near a post warning about landmines in a field on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)



Unexploded shells and other weaponry is displayed by a Ukrainian specialized team searching for them in a field on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)



Two British citizens Aiden Aslin, left, and Shaun Pinner, right, and Moroccan Saaudun Brahim, center, sit behind bars in a courtroom in Donetsk, in the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022. The two British citizens and a Moroccan have been sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine for fighting on Ukraine's side. The three men fought alongside Ukrainian troops and surrendered to Russian forces weeks ago. (AP Photo)



A Ukrainian soldier stands in a position during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)



A farm worker loads sunflower seeds into a truck at a warehouse damaged by shelling in Zvanika region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



A Ukrainian soldier looks at a drone screen showing Russian troops positions during heavy fighting at the front line in Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)



A journalist takes a picture of smoke rising from a landmine exploded by a Ukrainian specialized team working on a field to clean the area on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)



A man cries over the body of his girlfriend killed by shelling in the Kalininsky district of Donetsk, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)



A Ukrainian tank drives in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)







Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking Thursday in Moscow, noted that Peter the Great took back land recognized as Sweden’s to found St. Petersburg. “It’s impossible — Do you understand? — impossible to build a fence around a country like Russia. And we do not intend to build that fence,” Putin said. (AP/Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel)











