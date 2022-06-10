The nation in brief: School intruder killed in Alabama





School intruder killed in Alabama

GADSDEN, Ala. — A person who was trying to enter an Alabama elementary school where a summer program was being held was shot to death by a police officer Thursday morning, authorities said.

Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick said a “potential intruder” went to several doors trying to get into Walnut Park Elementary School, where a literacy program was being conducted for 34 children. All the exterior doors were locked, he said, and the principal sought help when she realized what was happening.

Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton told The Gadsden Times that a police officer from nearby Rainbow City was working as a school resource officer and encountered the person, got involved in an altercation and called for backup. At least one other officer responded and the person was shot to death.

No students were hurt, sheriff’s officials said. “All kids are out” of the building, Reddick said, and most didn’t even realize something had happened.

“We don’t know the potential of what could have happened had those two officers not responded the way they did, so we very much commend them for that,” Reddick said.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the identity of the person who was killed or any details about the altercation, including whether the person who died was armed or why they might have been trying to get into the school.

The Rainbow City officer suffered minor injuries, Horton said.

Gadsden is about 60 miles northeast of Birmingham.

6 people rescued in Hawaii lava field

A helicopter crashed in a lava field in Hawaii on Wednesday and all six people on board have been safely evacuated from the site, but two are in serious condition, officials said.

Cyrus Johnasen, a public information office for Hawaii County, said it was a tour helicopter with a pilot and five passengers. He said the pilot, a man in his 50s, had been trapped but was later extracted and was in serious but stable condition. An 18-year-old woman was reported in serious and worsening condition. Four people were reported as ambulatory.

The initial report came in about 5 p.m. and said the aircraft had crashed near the southernmost tip of the Big Island, Johnasen said. The site was inaccessible by vehicle, so the Hawaii Fire Department sent two helicopters to take victims to nearby ambulances.

Johnasen said it was unclear if all six had been transported to hospitals or if emergency responders were continuing treatment in the ambulances.

3 employees slain, co-worker arrested

MITHSBURG, Md. — A gunman opened fire at a manufacturing business in rural western Maryland on Thursday, killing three workers, authorities said. A suspect, who also worked at the business, and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout.

Washington County Sheriff Doug Mullendore said that three victims were found dead at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg and a fourth victim was critically injured. The sheriff said that the victims and suspect were all employees at the facility.

The suspect fled in a vehicle before authorities arrived at the scene and was tracked down by Maryland State Police, Mullendore said. The suspect and a trooper were wounded in an exchange of gunfire, the sheriff said.

Mullendore said the suspect was a 42-year-old man but declined to release his name.

The sheriff identified those killed in the shooting as Mark Alan Frey, 50; Charles Edward Minnick Jr., 31; and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30. Mullendore said the wounded victim was Brandon Chase Michael, 42.

Maryland State Police Lt. Col. Bill Dofflemyer said that three troopers encountered the suspect’s vehicle and that he opened fire when troopers made a traffic stop. Troopers returned fire, wounding the suspect. Dofflemyer said the wounded trooper is doing well and that the suspect was being treated Thursday night.

Hiring officers, Uvalde school chief says

UVALDE, Texas — The superintendent of the Texas school district where 19 students and two teachers were fatally shot said Thursday that the district will hire more police officers in the fall but released no information about the investigation.

At a sometimes-contentious news conference, Uvalde school district officials said they wouldn’t answer any questions about the investigation or personnel matters. When Superintendent Hal Harrell was asked if he still trusts the school district’s police chief, Pete Arredondo, he said, “That’s personnel.” Steven McCraw, head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, has said Arredondo made the “wrong decision” not to order officers to breach the Robb Elementary School classroom sooner to confront the 18-year-old gunman.

Arredondo has not responded to repeated interview requests and questions from The Associated Press.

Harrell also announced plans for where students will go in the fall. He said there are discussions about what will become of Robb Elementary.

Reggie Daniels pays his respects Thursday at a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, created to honor the victims killed in the recent school shooting there. (AP/Eric Gay)





