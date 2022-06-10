Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado’ a unique collaboration

In an unusual collaboration, a professional company -- Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre, based in Conway -- and two universities -- the University of Central Arkansas and the University of Arkansas -- will bring Shakespeare's classic comedy, "Much Ado About Nothing," to stages in both Fayetteville and Conway.

"I have to say that this is as unique a collaboration as I've encountered," says Stacy Pendergraft, the director, who is an associate professor at UALR. "We are bringing Arkansas professionals together in design and performance, along with graduate and undergraduate students in all areas of theater, to bring 'Much Ado' to life. We are producing the work in two very different venues. It requires all collaborators to fire on all levels, and yet the process we are engaged in right now is incredibly alive and exhilarating."

Here, Pendergraft takes a moment to answer three questions for What's Up!

Q. Are you approaching Shakespeare traditionally or in a new way?

A. I'm definitely not doing a 1600s Elizabethan production. The vision leaps from the play itself, though. As I researched the play's locale, which is Messina, Italy, I was incredibly drawn to the beauty of the place, as well as its place as a crossroads of culture. ... And it has figured deeply into Greek mythology, with the Straits of Messina being guarded by the female gorgons of Homer, Scylla and Charybdis.

I find the women of "Much Ado" riveting: empowered by the cultural oasis of Messina ... to become themselves, comfortable in their skins, their intellect and their wit. In Homer, Charybdis and Scylla cause fear and trepidation when sailors fall into their clutches. I decided to flip the lens, so to speak, in my consideration of the women of Messina. ... I think the women of the play, Beatrice, Hero, Ursula and Margaret, have much to offer the men who land on these shores. Don Pedro, Benedick and Claudio recognize the power of this place of Messina, this oasis, and they want to stay ... and yet they blunder terribly. The women, along with Leonato, Hero's father, teach powerful lessons about love, compassion and forgiveness. They also throw amazing parties!

Q. What makes this a play you particularly wanted to direct?

A. I have always been drawn to the relationship between Beatrice and Benedick. Their battle of wit is enticing to any actor, I think. They are a match of equals. I've only come to appreciate their journey "to" each other more over the years. ... The language of the play is such a delightful mix of prose and verse. ... Other than "The Merry Wives of Windsor," I'm not sure there is another Shakespearean play with more prose. Figuring out the puzzle of character shift of thought between prose and verse has been fascinating. My colleague from UA, Steven Marzolf, is the text coach and also playing Benedick. Partnership with a really fine text coach on this play is one of the rich rewards of the process. He's also a wicked good Benedick.

Q. Shakespeare (I think) is all around us all the time. How does "Much Ado" sneak into our everyday lives?

A. Ohhhh, well, the deep desire to be loved and to love. It's so hard to get it right.