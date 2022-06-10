Spa City Bike Fest gets rolling downtown

HOT SPRINGS — Bike Fest began Thursday as growling motorcycles rolled into the downtown area, with Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle both offering demo bikes for attendees to try, as well as other vendors offering a variety of merchandise.

“Corporate is going to have the demo truck here for demo rides. One of the really cool things about Indian Motorcycle is that they recognize Hot Springs as a major motorcycle hub. So having that demo truck is a huge deal that corporate allowed us to have that,” Rob Gregory with Gregory Polaris Indian Motorcycle of Little Rock said.

Travis Lemmons, Rock City Harley-Davidson marketing director, said the demo bikes would be new 2022 model demo bikes, including the new Sportster and the Pan America. Those interested in the free demo ride must sign in and register and must also have a motorcycle endorsement from any state.

“It looks like it’s going to be a pretty large event, taking up all of the Bridge Street Live Entertainment District, going into Hill Wheatley Plaza, also taking some room … at the Hot Springs Convention Center,” said Bill Solleder, Visit Hot Springs director of marketing.

“Another great group, another great reason to come downtown.”