HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Brookland nabs Weber as coach

After taking the Rector girls basketball team to back-to-back Class 2A state tournaments, Mitchell Weber is set to tackle a new task.

Weber was recently hired as the new girls coach at Brookland where he'll take over for Joe Baltz, who'd led the Lady Bearcats since 2015.

The Rector alumnus spent five seasons at the helm and guided the Lady Cougars to a 24-9 record and a No. 6 ranking for Class 2A in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's final 2021-22 season poll. He also led the team an 18-12 mark a year ago.

– Erick Taylor

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Houston named Gatorade player of the year

Benton pitcher and third baseman Alyssa Houston is the 2021-22 Gatorade Arkansas Softball Player of the Year after leading the Panthers to a 34-0 record and the Class 5A State championship this past season.

Houston compiled a 14-0 record with a 0.49 earned run average and threw four innings of hitless relief with 10 strikeouts as Benton rallied for a 3-2 win over Green County Tech in the state final.

Houston joins recent Gatorade Arkansas Softball Players of the Year Emily Perry (2020-21, Bentonville), Hallie Wacaser (2019-20, 2017-18, Bentonville West) and Joley Mitchell (2018-19, Rose Bud), among the state's list of former award winners.

– Democrat-Gazette Press Services