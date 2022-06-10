Super Quiz: Months in Titles

1. Song: "-------- Is Bustin' Out All Over"
2. Film: "Born on the Fourth of --------"
3. A novel by Thornton Wilder and a film: "The Ides of --------"
4. Film and book: "The Hunt for Red --------"
5. Song by Count Basie: "-------- in Paris"
6. A 1989 crime comedy film: "The -------- Man"
7. Film and play: "The Whales of --------"
8. Song by Taylor Swift: "Back to --------"
9. Song and cartoon film: "-------- in the Rain"
ANSWERS:
1. June
2. July
3. March
4. October
5. April
6. January
7. August
8. December
9. September