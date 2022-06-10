Super Quiz: Months in Titles

1. Song: "-------- Is Bustin' Out All Over"

2. Film: "Born on the Fourth of --------"

3. A novel by Thornton Wilder and a film: "The Ides of --------"

4. Film and book: "The Hunt for Red --------"

5. Song by Count Basie: "-------- in Paris"

6. A 1989 crime comedy film: "The -------- Man"

7. Film and play: "The Whales of --------"

8. Song by Taylor Swift: "Back to --------"

9. Song and cartoon film: "-------- in the Rain"

ANSWERS:

1. June

2. July

3. March

4. October

5. April

6. January

7. August

8. December

9. September