Temporary yarn art exhibit coming to Bella Vista





BELLA VISTA -- A temporary public art installation is about to bloom in Bella Vista.

The public is invited to attend the Bella Vista in Bloom temporary public art installation kickoff event and volunteer appreciation party, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday in the garden at Bella Vista Public Library.

Mayor Peter Christie will begin the event by reading a proclamation in celebration of National Yarn Bombing Day.

Bella Vista in Bloom is a creative fiber works installation, to which more than 25 Bella Vista artists have contributed by making yarn flowers, bees, butterflies, large letters and more that will adorn areas around the city.

The installation will be in place through July 11.

Yarn bombing is a form of street art, in which artists cover or decorate public objects with knitted or crocheted yarn. Expect to see this art in place on the Marilyn Monroe statue in front of City Hall and on the fence around the city's police and fire departments at Town Center, in addition to areas at the library and museum.

Mercy Clinic provided their community room for the assembly process of over 50 flowers of various sizes, stems, leaves, butterflies, bees and 40-inch letters. Debra DeVilbiss, a member of the Bella Vista Arts Council, led the initiative and brought her own needle-working talents to the program. Bella Vista Public Library staff coordinated with the We're Hooked! knitting and crocheting club volunteers, and Bella Vista Historical Museum's Jill Werner created the unique design and layout for the museum installation.



