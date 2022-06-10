Tomato Fest offers slice of summer

The 66th annual Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival continues this weekend in downtown Warren. As one of the longest-running festivals in the state, it will be an action-packed weekend with several thousand folks filling the streets.

Activities include a quilt show, turtle races, sidewalk chalk station, a 5K walk and run, classic car show, a large selection of arts and crafts, a parade, a full-scale carnival, tomato eating competitions and a steak cook-off. A tomato luncheon will also be held at First Baptist Church.

Tonight's musical performance on the main stage will be provided by Boots Bailey and Boys from 8-10 p.m., with the weekend culminating Saturday with entertainment by Mary Heather Hickman at 6:30 p.m. and David Lee Murphy beginning at 8:30 p.m. Following the 10 p.m. conclusion of the music, a grand finale fireworks display will cap off activities.

This year being an election year, Saturday's 10:45 a.m. annual tomato eating contest promises to be a competition between numerous politicos seeking the attention of would-be constituents.

The arts and crafts show opens today at 9 a.m. and runs through Saturday at 6 p.m. Other activities on the schedule include today's 6 p.m. "Great Bowls of Fire" salsa contest, the Little Miss Pink Tomato pageant Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the Immanuel Baptist Church Family Life Center, and at 4:45 p.m. Saturday the Tomato Packing contest.

Farmers in Bradley County have been raising tomatoes for sale since the 1920s. They first selected a variety of tomato that would ship well if picked when the tops of the fruit had barely turned pink. In the mid-50s, a group of Warren merchants decided to host an event to celebrate the tomato industry and help promote business in the area. Thus was born the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival. Since those early days, the event has become a major summertime draw for the small Southeast-Arkansas community.

The festival is the longest-consecutively-running event of its kind in Arkansas, traditionally held the second week of June each year. Since the first celebration in 1956, the festival has grown into one of the most well-known traditions in the state. In 2021, the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival was named the "Best Food Related Festival" by the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.

Details: www.pinktomatofestival.com or https://www.facebook.com/bcptf.