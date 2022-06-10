UA’s Owens-Delerme captures decathlon

University of Arkansas junior Ayden Owens-Delerme is the first Razorback to win the national decathlon title.

Owens-Delerme scored 8,457 points, matching the meet record, to win the decathlon at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday night at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

It was the second NCAA title for Owens-Delerme this year along with winning the heptathlon at the indoor championships.

Owens-Delerme now shares the NCAA meet decathlon record with Ashton Eaton, who scored 8,457 points for Oregon in 2010.

Going into the 1,500, the final event, Owens-Delerme had 7,709 points -- an 11-point lead over Texas sophomore Leo Neugebauer.

Owens-Delerme ran 4 minutes, 29.54 seconds to clinch the title with Neugebauer running 4:42.58 to finish second with 8,362 points.

Arkansas junior Daniel Spejcher finished seventh in the decathlon with 7,744 points.

Georgia junior Kyle Garland was third with 7,665 points.

Garland broke Owens-Delerme's collegiate record by scoring 8,720 points on May 7 to finish second at the USA Champions held at Arkansas' John McDonnell Field.

Owens-Delerme had set the record of 8,578 points on April 15 at the Mount San Antonio College Relays in Walnut, Calif.

Owens-Delerme had a personal-best discus throw of 151 feet, 9 inches to highlight his Thursday events. He ran the 110-meter hurdles in 13.93 seconds, cleared 14-9 1/2 in the pole vault and threw the javelin 183-11.

Spejcher had a personal-best 190-7 throw in the javelin. His other marks Thursday were 14.38 in the 100 hurdles, 15-9 1/4 in the pole vault, 137-11 in the discus and 4:46.33 in the 1,500.

In women's competition Thursday night, Arkansas sophomore Britton Wilson ran 54.72 in the 400-meter hurdles to advance to the final. She's the national leader this season with a 53.75 she ran to win the SEC title.

Florida sophomore Anna Hall, who won the heptathlon at the USA Champions, had the top qualifying time in the 400 hurdles at 54.48

Senior Logan Jolly ran an Arkansas school-record 9:38.13 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase semifinals to lead all qualifiers for the final. She broke the mark of Krissy Gear, who ran 9:38.62 last year.

Gear, a senior, ran a season-best 4:13.48 to qualify for the 1,500 final.

Rosey Effiong, an Arkansas sophomore, advanced to the 400 final, running 51.06. Senior Morgan Burks-Magee ran 52.02 and did not make the final.

Jada Baylark, a senior from Little Rock Parkview, ran 11.21 in the 100 to take 14th in the semifinals and did not advance.