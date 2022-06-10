Watson Chapel’s Adams takes basketball helm at Conway

Former Watson Chapel boys basketball Coach Marcus Adams has been tapped to replace Brian “Salty” Longing in the same position at Conway High School.

Adams joins the Wampus Cats after four years with the Wildcats, leading them to two consecutive playoff runs.

“The 13-year journey that it took for me to get here has been a real blessing because I have worked under some of the best coaches to ever do it,” Adams said.

“When I was at Watson Chapel, we were able to build good relationships with our kids and watch them develop from eighth graders to young men. It was really a joy to see three of those guys sign to play college basketball because they didn’t think it would happen when they started. We knew we would have to rebuild the program when we got there, but we continued to lay the groundwork and finished the season ranked in the top-20 in the state of Arkansas.” Three of Adams’ players recently secured college scholarships.

Adams began his career as an assistant coach at his alma mater Pine Bluff High School before spending time as an assistant in both Morrilton and North Little Rock.

Ironically enough, when the North Little Rock job became vacant after the retirement of Johnny Rice, Adams interviewed for it but wasn’t offered.

When one door closed for Adams, another one opened in Conway.

“They were looking for somebody that was dedicated, hard working and not afraid to instill discipline, and I am an energetic, committed, and enthusiastic person,” Adams said.

“Coach Longing will be in charge of our junior high boys and will stay and help mentor me.” Adams got a firsthand l o o k at h i s n ew te a m Monday at the Hendrix Camp in Conway, where the Wampus Cats gathered to work on off-season bonding and competed in 20-minute scrimmages against some of the most competitive teams in the state — including his former team Watson Chapel.

“I watched them from afar and also got to see a couple of my former players,” said Adams.

“We talked for a minute and shared some laughs. I wish them the best this season. As far as my new team, they have some athletes so we will mix it up offensively. I’m ready to go to work.”