Community Briefs: Agency planning for chartiy auction

Agency planning for charity auction

The Central Delta Community Action Agency (CDCAA), which provides assistance to low-income people, is planning an online auction in July to raise money for CDCAA services.

Since 1969, CDCAA has been assisting people in Cleveland, Arkansas, Grant, Jefferson and Lincoln counties.

The agency is experienced in rental and utility assistance programs, budget and financial counseling, case management, and community partnerships.

Their services include assistance and educational opportunities that are designed to improve the current quality of life for residents as well as training for a more self-sufficient life, according to a news release.

The agency is asking interested businesses to consider donating an auction item to the online event.

"Large or small, your donation will help us fund important programs and raise awareness of the CDCAA's mission of building stronger, healthier communities. Your business will be also recognized on all promotional materials and will receive a tax receipt," according to the release.

Details: Amber Oliver: (870) 536-0046, ext. 109, amber@cdcaa.org or Holly Schau, (870) 536-0046, ext. 102, holly@cdcaa.org.