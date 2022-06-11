Arkansas braces for temperatures near 100 degrees as first serious heat wave of the year expected this weekend

Arkansas will experience its first serious heat wave of the year this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

After reaching about 90 degrees today, the high temperatures on Sunday and Monday will be in the upper 90s for much of the state, said Colby Pope, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

But it'll feel more like 105 degrees because of the rain-saturated soils, he said.

Pope said high temperatures will be in the 90s at least through Thursday. A brisk wind will make things feel a little better on Tuesday.

"Sunday and Monday are the days I'm really concerned about as far as heat because we just got all this rain," he said. "I consider this one of the most dangerous parts of the year because we're not acclimatized to it yet."

Pope said heat advisories may be issued for central and southern Arkansas but they hadn't been as of mid-afternoon Friday.

The Weather Service sent out a hazardous weather outlook later on Friday afternoon.

"Hot, humid, and at times, oppressive conditions will ensue over the region Sunday into the middle of next week," it read. "Daily high temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s ... and heat index values will likely approach or exceed 100 to 105 degrees some afternoons, with Sunday and Monday currently exhibiting the most widespread potential for heat advisory level heat index values (105 degrees or greater).

"In addition to a daytime heat threat, nightly lows will also be of concern ... e.g. overnight lows in the mid 70s coupled with dewpoint temperatures in the low 70s, resulting in minimal overnight relief/cooling potential.

"Given multiple days of oppressive heat and poor overnight cooling/relief in the forecast through the first half of next week, please be sure to check up on those who will be most vulnerable, adjust outdoor plans accordingly, and make sure pets are brought inside during peak heating hours."

Colby said people should drink a lot of water and take breaks if they're outside this weekend.

Fort Smith got the most rain in the state with 2.7 inches over the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, said Pope. Monticello got 2.47 inches during that same time. Hot Springs got 1.86 inches. Little Rock and Fayetteville each got just over half an inch.

Pope said it will be slightly cooler on Sunday and Monday in north Arkansas with heat index values in the mid- to upper-90s.

The heavy rain in Sebastian County flooded several roads making them impassible early Friday morning, according to Capt. Philip Pevehouse with the sheriff's office.

"Do not drive through a flooded roadway," he said in an 8 a.m. media release. "We have multiple vehicles stranded currently and we are thankful no one has been injured thus far. Do not drive around barricades or law enforcement who are doing their best to block roadways which are impassable."

A few Arkansas rivers were at minor flood stage on Friday afternoon. That included the Arkansas River at Van Buren and Ozark, the White River at Augusta and Clarenden, and the Fourche LaFave River near Houston, Ark.