Little Rock, 1927: The exterior of Kempner's was seen in Friday's feature, while today's shows the shoe store portion of the four-story business. "Quality, Style and Service are the foundations of its success." The card also bragged that it "maintained the largest mail-order department for Men's, Women's and Children's shoes in the South."

