Bentonville doctor now facing charges in Washington County in connection with sexual assault claims

FAYETTEVILLE -- A doctor is facing another criminal case in connection with claims he sexually assaulted patients.

Dr. Adam Maass, 51, of Bentonville was charged Friday in Washington County with two counts of sexual assault. He's accused of engaging in sexual contact with patients by forcible compulsion, according to court documents.

Maass could be sentenced from five to 20 years in prison on each of the counts if convicted. He could also be fined up to $15,000 for each count.

Maass turned himself in at the Washington County Detention Center on Friday. He was set to be released on $50,000 bond once the booking process was complete, according to Maj. Randall Denzer of the Washington County Sheriff's Office. There's an order for Maass not to have any contact with his accusers.

Maass is also facing a criminal case in Benton County. He was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual assault. Benton County prosecutors have not filed a formal charge against him.

Maass was released Thursday from the Benton County Jail after posting a $50,000 bond. Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green ordered Maass to surrender his passport as a condition of his bond.

Joshua Robinson, a Benton County deputy prosecutor, said he expects more charges to be filed because more women had come forward with complaints concerning Maass.

Maass' arraignment is set for 8 a.m. July 18 in Green's court.

Cave Springs police received a sexual assault complaint in February concerning Maass, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman said Maass touched her breast without consent while doing a medical exam, according to the affidavit. Police interviewed at least 10 other women reporting similar experiences with Maass, according to the affidavit.

A review of the medical records of the patients indicated Maass hadn't documented doing the breast exams in several different cases, according to the affidavit. Police learned the Arkansas State Medical Board had censured Maass for failing to have a chaperone present and for failing to document doing breast exams, according to the affidavit.

Maass has 17 years of experience in endocrinology, according to his biography on the website for Main Street Medical Associates in Cave Springs.

Wendy Johnson, Maass' attorney, said in court Thursday he had recently closed his practice and was looking for employment.

Johnson couldn't be reached for comment on the Washington County charges.

He previously worked as an endocrinologist for Northwest Health, starting Nov. 1, 2019, according to information on Northwest Health's website. Christina Bull, a spokeswoman for the health system, said Maass left Northwest Health in December 2020.

According to the Arkansas State Medical Board, Maass' license is active, but he's working under a consent order. His license expires April 30.

A hearing was held in August concerning complaints from three women who said Maass had inappropriately touched them during examinations, according to records from the board.

Maass' medical license, originally issued in 2000, was suspended in August but reinstated in December when he entered into a consent agreement with the board, according to documents. Maass entered into a five-year monitoring contract with the Arkansas Medical Foundation, according to the consent agreement.