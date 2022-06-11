Historical Society meeting set

BENTONVILLE — Xyta Lucas will present the program “Dug Hill Through the Years” at the Benton County Historical Society meeting at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 306 N.W. Second Street in Bentonville.

An ice cream social will follow the program.

Dug Hill is a church at Town Center in Bella Vista, just south of the Goodwill building, with a cemetery up the hill behind it. The first church was built there in the late 1860s, and the cemetery contains some Civil War veterans.

For more information call 479-273-3561.

Summer Writers Conference

SILOAM SPRINGS — The Siloam Springs Writers Guild will host its fourth Summer Writers Conference from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 23 at First Baptist Church, 2000 Dawn Hill Road.

The theme of the conference is Making Peace with Marketing.

The keynote speaker will be RJ Thesman — an author, writing coach, editor and speaker. Author Kent Wyatt also will be a speaker.

More information can be found on the Writers Guild website, https:/www.sswritersguild.org.

Writers to hear about joy in poetry

SILOAM SPRINGS — The Siloam Springs Writers Guild will hold its June meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church, 2000 Dawn Hill Road. Rachel Kulp will present the evening’s program, Poetry for Pleasure.

The public is invited to this meeting. People are asked to enter the building through the west entrance.