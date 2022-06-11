Marriage Licenses

Byars Halford, 27, and Kassandra Estes, 22, both of Beebe.

Matthew Scheuler, 28, and Anna Snow, 27, both of North Little Rock.

Harry Winkler, 43 and Kristal Sabbs, 42, both of Little Rock.

Kennedy McPherson, 21, and Zachary King, 22, both of Little Rock.

Matthew Damrow, 27, of Little Rock, and Tiffany Maxwell, 28, of North Little Rock.

Jens Talbert, 29, and Molly Overton, 24, both of Little Rock.

Monica Beck, 24, and Cody Collins, 24, both of Little Rock.

Jeremy Butler, 43, and Amanda Whitley, 34, both of Conway.

Jordan Driver, 32, and Elizabeth Zuerlein, 26, both of Little Rock.

William Childress, 54, and Tracy Kelly, 52, both of Bauxite.

Santos Hidalgo Calderon, 41, and Belen Acevedo Gonzalez, 40, both of Little Rock.

Travon Rougely, 29, and Carrie Thomas, 29, both of Jacksonville.

Angel Thomas, 40, and Christina Mayers, 33, both of Little Rock.

Elbert Heaggans, 61, and Monica Allen Givens, 52, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-2073 Daniel Chester v. Cynthia Chester.

22-2074 Reyna Espinoza v. Cruz Espinoza.

22-2076 Margaret Bell v. Casey Hughes.

22-2077 Deena Browning-Norris v. Tariq Norris, Sr.

22-2079 Tyerra Webb v. Albert Webb, Jr.

22-2080 Walter Belcher IV v. Misty Belcher.

22-2082 Rachel Cordero v. Hector Cordero, Jr.

22-2087 Gloria Sterling v. Kurtis Sterling.

GRANTED

21-1238 Gisheera Jones-Ford v. Mark Ford.

22-355 Timothy Porter v. Camille Scott Porter.

22-1000 Tracey Simms v. Michael Simms.