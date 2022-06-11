Downtown Van Buren adds food truck festival to Second Saturdays event

VAN BUREN -- Downtown shoppers can get some Summer Street Eats starting this weekend, as Historic Downtown Van Buren adds a food truck festival to its Second Saturday event.

Event coordinator Joy Holman said Van Buren has had Second Saturday shopping for roughly three years, with varying attendance from local shoppers, tourists and businesses.

Participating businesses include home goods stores, antique stores and clothing boutiques, with many having deals or treats for the day. Attendees can also ask for cards, which get stamped by the merchants for a chance to win a $250 shopping spree downtown.

"The Food Truck event is something that I have wanted to add to our downtown area for quite some time, and this year just decided to pull the trigger," Holman said. "Food trucks are a unique business, and when people come to special events they love to try the different food. In today's society they are just hard-wired into our culture. This is also supporting local, and that's what our association is about, finding and supporting local."

Holman said 10 food trucks have committed to line the 400 to 700 block of Main Street throughout Second Saturday.

Vendors interested in joining the event can email oldtownvanburen@gmail.com for more information.