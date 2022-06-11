EDITORIAL: Bills coming due

Red-flag laws. Raising the age for buying guns. Background checks. Depending on where you are on the political axis, these things are either common-sense or violations of sacred text.

The pols keep saying "something needs to be done." But that something is in dispute. It doesn't help that there is very little trust between the two major political parties, and both seem to be pulled in different directions from their most extreme wings.

Here is an idea. And given that rarely a week goes by that a mass shooting is missing from the news, all ideas should get a hearing:

Why not break up legislation to give Washington politicians a chance to vote on these multiple issues, but one at a time?

Instead of combining a half-dozen things into one gun-legislation package--in which any one thing could have real opposition--why not make it easier to get that "something" done by breaking up the parade?

That is, one congressman might think that raising the age for buying AR-15s would be a great idea. But he doesn't like the idea of Little Johnny having to have a background check to receive a gun for his birthday from Uncle Jim. Or maybe there's a senator who understands the need for red-flag laws, but he doesn't want to make it harder to buy large magazines.

It would seem that some of these laws would be easier to pass if our elected representatives got them one at a time, instead of bundled. This isn't car and home insurance. This is actually more important.

Let's break it down, one item at a time. And get folks on record. We might be surprised at what Washington can get done.

And the issue is too important to not try everything. See the front page of the paper for evidence.