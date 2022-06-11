Faculty, students lauded at UAM

The University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources (CFANR) recently celebrated the outstanding contributions and accomplishments of its students, staff and faculty.

Honors were presented at the CFANR Outdoor Picnic at the Clippert Forest Resources Annex.

"Student awards were based on faculty votes of student performance in terms of academic performance as well as their fellowship with student peers," Dean Michael Blazier said. "Faculty awards were based on teaching, research and service to CFANR. The junior faculty award was given to a faculty member at the assistant professor rank. The senior faculty award was given to a professor at the associate professor or professor rank."

"We are blessed with consistent quality and dedication of our students, faculty and staff," Blazier said. "This is what defines our college, and that is why we recognize individuals for their commitment to excellence."

This year, CFANR award recipients are:

OUTSTANDING UNDERGRADUATES

Minimum criteria to be eligible for this award includes the completion of 90 or more credit hours and an overall grade-point average of 3.25 or greater. The award focuses on academic excellence as well as leadership, service and other personal characteristics and qualities.

Honorees are:

• Mallory Kilcrease - Hamburg – Agriculture-Animal Science;

• Cole Whiteaker - Melbourne – Land Surveying;

• Zach Cater - Monticello – Natural Resources Management with Geospatial Science option;

• Brett Cunningham - Palmer, Texas - Overall Undergraduate – Natural Resources Management with Forestry option.

OUTSTANDING GRADUATE STUDENTS

The recipient of the Outstanding Graduate Certificate and Master of Science Student Awards are selected through a poll of CFANR faculty. Faculty members use a variety of criteria, including academic excellence, work ethic and leadership.

Honorees are:

• Katherine Allen - New Roads, La. -- Graduate Certificate-Waterfowl, Habitat and Rec. Management;

• Tyler Corbin - Conway -- Master of Science-Forest Resources.

FACULTY EXCELLENCE IN RESEARCH

The Faculty Excellence Award recognizes exemplary contributions in research, teaching and service for CFANR faculty. The Senior Faculty Excellence award is awarded to faculty at the associate and professor ranks. This year's honoree is Ben Babst, associate professor of Forest Ecology and Tree Ecophysiology.

The Junior Faculty Excellence Award is awarded to faculty at the assistant professor rank, and this year's honoree is Rocky Lindsey, assistant professor of Animal Science.

SUPPORT STAFF EXCELLENCE

The Support Staff Excellence Award recognizes an individual for notable and outstanding contributions to the success of the College, such as innovative problem-solving and personal growth in their appointment. The honoree is Lon Tegels, communications director.

Blazier said he and the college extend their congratulations to each of its award recipients. Each honoree will receive an engraved award as recognition.

