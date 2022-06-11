Hancock learns from injury recovery, time with Travs

Emerson Hancock has battled enough injuries in his brief pro baseball career.

While with the Seattle Mariners at "summer camp" ahead of the 2020 season, Hancock was shut down after suffering shoulder fatigue. The 2020 first-round pick dealt with the same last year -- once while at High-A Everett and again upon his promotion to the Arkansas Travelers.

So when Hancock was diagnosed with a latissimus dorsi strain in February, the Georgia native easily could've thought, "Here we go again."

Hancock took a different tact.

"You've got to play the hand you're dealt," Hancock told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette earlier this week. "It was difficult, obviously, because of the timing of it. But to go back through it, all the things that I was able to do and learn, it worked out pretty well."

Hancock, 23, turned in another effective outing in his fifth start of the season Friday night, striking out 5 and allowing 1 run on 3 hits in the Travs' 8-0 loss to the Wichita Wind Surge at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock. His five innings were the most he'd thrown in a game this season as he lowered his ERA to 2.65.

Hancock is the Mariners' No. 5 prospect, per MLB.com. At 6-4 and 213 pounds, he regularly touches 95 mph with a fastball. The right-hander overpowered multiple hitters with it Friday.

He's also developing his arsenal of pitches, honing a slider that pairs with his change-up to keep hitters off-balance.

As much as Hancock's coaches want to see him continue to grow, there have been moments where they've needed him to so as to avoid yet another injury.

"Between his resiliency, his athleticism, his intuition, intelligence, baseball IQ and his willingness to work, he crushes everything you put on the plate for him," Travelers pitching coach Sean McGrath said. "Part of my job with Emerson [is] to simply tell him when he's had enough."

Hancock said he sets higher expectations for himself than anyone.

But he's also had stiff competition from his teammates.

Matt Brash and George Kirby, both of whom were in the Everett rotation last season with Hancock, have started in the majors this season.

Current teammates Levi Stoudt and Taylor Dollard are also ranked among Seattle's top-15 prospects.

Hancock said he never felt pressure from those internal battles.

"[Fighting for a spot in the majors] is in everyone's head, but I don't think it really was like that for us last year," Hancock said. "I enjoy being around really good players because, at the end of the day, that's what's going to make you better.

"To have that opportunity every night you go out to watch a game, you've got somebody that could potentially be a big-leaguer? That's an opportunity not a lot of people get."

Making the show is the eventual goal, of course, but Hancock remains a start or two from being completely free of restrictions.

Once that happens, Hancock said he still isn't looking past his next outing.

That much-awaited promotion to the majors will come -- even with the Mariners' abundance of young arms.

"I'm just glad to really rolling again, being healthy and just being here pitching," Hancock said. "When I'm healthy and when I'm full-go, everything else will take care of itself."





