Lee, ex-South Dakota coach, joins UA staff

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas men's basketball coach Eric Musselman announced Friday an addition to the Razorbacks' support staff.

Todd Lee, who spent the past four seasons as head coach at South Dakota, has been named Arkansas' director of scouting. He will also serve as assistant to the head coach.

"Todd is exceptionally detailed and specific," Musselman said in a news release. "He is a veteran coach and he's here to serve as an additional pair of eyes. He will bring new ideas to the staff on how to view things, how to scheme on both ends of the court and how to attack things. It's always been a collective deal on our staffs."

Before his time at South Dakota, where he had a 66-52 record, Lee spent five seasons as associate head coach at Grand Canyon University under Dan Majerle. He was head coach at Division II Kentucky Wesleyan from 2005-13 and was 154-81.

Lee's and Musselman's relationship dates back more than 30 years. He was a member of Musselman's coaching staff with the CBA's Rapid City Thrillers from 1992-94 after three seasons as an assistant under Hank Egan, who coached Musselman at the University of San Diego.

Lee, 58, has also been an assistant coach at Cal State Bakersfield and UC Irvine.

At South Dakota, Lee coached Stanley Umude for three seasons before he transferred to Arkansas for the 2021-22 season. Umude was the Razorbacks' second-leading scorer at 11.9 points per game on 46% shooting (162 of 352) and 37.1% from three-point range (53 of 143).

"We are always looking for ideas and input, which is why and how our staff has been assembled," Musselman said. "One of the things about being a former head coach is, when you're not a head coach, you know what it takes to be a great assistant, and Todd Lee will be a perfect fit in that regard."