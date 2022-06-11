Hopefuls prepare for runoff election

VAN BUREN — Crawford County residents will head back to the polls this month to decide whether a member of the Quorum Court or the county road superintendent will be their next county judge.

Voters will choose between Republicans Raymond Harvey, 53, and Chris Keith, 49, during the runoff election June 21. No Democrats filed for the seat, so whoever wins the runoff will succeed County Judge Dennis Gilstrap, who didn’t file for reelection. Gilstrap has held the position since 2014.

Keith got 4,187, or 46% of the votes in the May 24 primary, while Harvey received 2,803 votes, or 31% of the total. The third candidate in the primary, Republican Scott Overby, 47, garnered 2,139, or 23%, according to official results on the Arkansas Secretary of State’s website.

A runoff election is needed because none of these candidates got more than 50% of the votes during the primary, according to the County Clerk’s Office. Those who voted in the Democrat primary will not by allowed to vote in the Republican runoff, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Keith’s campaign contribution and expenditure report states he received $12,600 in total monetary contributions as of May 17. He started the reporting period Jan. 1 with a balance of $573. Keith went on to spend a total of $9,498.

Harvey’s campaign contribution and expenditure report notes $16,300 in loans and $29,441 in total monetary contributions as of May 17. Harvey spent a total of $39,099 by that time.

Harvey has served as justice of the peace for Crawford County’s District 5 since 2016. He owns Turf & Pest Pro USA in Van Buren. Harvey is also chairman of the county’s Economic Development Committee, an executive board member for the Western Arkansas Planning and Development District, and a member of both Keep Van Buren Beautiful and the Western Arkansas Intermodal Authority.

Harvey said he continues to share his vision for the county and meets new supporters every day while campaigning.

“The support since the runoff was announced has actually been a little overwhelming, so I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

Keith has been the county’s road superintendent for 15 years. He has worked for the county for 22 years under four county judges. This is his first time running for political office. He is also a board member for the Crawford-Sebastian Community Development Council and is on a board pertaining to walk-ability in the Crawford County area through the Western Arkansas Planning and Development District.

Keith said he appreciates the support he received during the primary election.

“I just want to continue to push my experience and my knowledge out there to the people and reassure people that I’m going to do what I say I’m going to do, my vision for this county,” he said.

Harvey said he believes he’s the candidate best suited to tackle the county’s struggles and opportunities given his experience in economic development and as a small business owner. An example of an opportunity is an upcoming extension of Interstate 49 that involves building 13.6 miles of road to the interchange of Interstate 40 and Interstate 49 at Alma from Arkansas 22 near Barling in Sebastian County.

Harvey said he would like to ensure the county does a better job maintaining its existing solid-surface roads, such as those paved with chip and seal or asphalt, and that it’s able to convert more roads into solid-surface every year. He also plans to explore a pay increase for county employees and better benefits for them and their families.

Keith said his 22 years in county government make him the better candidate. He said his time as road superintendent has given him experience in operating a government budget and allowed him to form relationships with mayors of cities in the county, county judges in the surrounding area and people from the Association of Arkansas Counties, among others.

Keith similarly said improving the county’s road system is necessary to ensure it can accommodate the huge influx of people into the county due to future economic development. This includes the extension of Interstate 49 and a possible intermodal facility on the Arkansas River. Keith also wants to work with all the mayors and possibly others to create an economic development plan for the county.

Arkansas county judges serve four-year terms. The yearly salary for the Crawford County judge is $63,878.

Early voting for the runoff election begins Tuesday, according to the County Clerk’s Office.

Runoff election voting

Early voting for the June 21 runoff election will take place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through June 17, as well as June 20. Voters can cast their ballots during this period at the Alma Community Center at 114 Collum Lane East in Alma and the Crawford County Emergency Operations Center at 1820 Chestnut St. in Van Buren.

Election Day voting will run from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Residents will be able to vote at the early voting locations in addition to the following vote centers:

• Trinity Baptist Church, 5020 N. U.S. 71, Alma

• Cedarville First Baptist Church, 10744 North Arkansas 59, Cedarville

• Dyer Community Center, 201 Loomis Lane, Dyer

• Mountainburg Assembly of God Church, 922 U.S. 71 Northeast, Mountainburg

• Mulberry Senior Center, 406 Mulberry Highway West, Mulberry

• Oliver Springs Freewill Baptist Church, 3144 Arkansas 348, Rudy

• City Heights Methodist Church, 1002 Fayetteville Road, Van Buren

• Crawford County Extension Office, 105 W. Pointer Trail, Van Buren

• Figure Five Fire Station, 5920 Arkansas 59, Van Buren

• Living Word Baptist Church, 1445 Clyde Cate Road, Van Buren

• Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 6020 Kibler Road, Van Buren

• The Current Church, 2020 Dora Road, Van Buren

Source: Crawford County Clerk’s Office

Crawford County judge

Raymond Dale Harvey (R)

Age: 53

Residency: Crawford County for 16 years

Occupation: Owner, Turf and Pest Pro USA in Van Buren Education: Attended WestArk Community College

Political experience: Crawford County justice of the peace in District 5 since 2016

Chris Keith (R)

Age: 49

Residency: Crawford County for 49 years

Occupation: Crawford County Road Department superintendent

Education: Graduate of Van Buren High School

Political experience: None

