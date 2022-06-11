• Winston "Winchester" Hagans of Auburn, Ala., must pay a fine and court costs totaling $301 after a city court judge convicted him of criminal littering for repeatedly placing small planter boxes of flowers on the grave of his former fiancee, whose father didn't like the decorations or approve of the relationship.

• Megan Santo, police spokeswoman in Largo, Fla., said the 47-year-old man found dead in a lake by a disc golf course where he'd been searching for flying discs was missing three limbs after a likely encounter with alligators, though he may have first drowned or suffered a medical problem.

• Kirt Guerin, warden of Louisiana's second-largest prison, was suspended while officials investigate an accusation that he crashed a state car into a brick sign and a tree on his way to work while under the effects of pain pills.

• Andre Deaveon Reese was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison and must pay $9,800 in restitution for a phone scam that started while he was imprisoned in Georgia in which inmates told elderly victims they'd be arrested for skipping jury duty unless they paid a fine.

• Ali Salehi, an Iranian prosecutor, said jewelry, gold coins and bundles of dollar bills were found in a car abandoned at the airport as police nabbed 13 suspects charged with cutting into the vault of a state bank in Tehran and stealing 168 safe deposit boxes.

• Sumire Nakamura, a Japanese 13-year-old, became the youngest professional player of the board game Go to achieve 100 victories and then declared, "I'm not really conscious of my wins; it was like, 'Oh, I see.'"

• Luis Planas, Spain's minister of agriculture, fisheries and food, said it's about "regulating and raising awareness" about waste as a bill advances that would oblige bars and restaurants to offer doggy bags for leftovers.

• Stan Grier, chief of the Piikani Nation, said it was "long overdue" as a government panel renamed a Yellowstone National Park mountain bearing the name of a U.S. Army officer who helped lead an 1870 massacre of American Indians, opting for "First Peoples Mountain."

• Stephanie Byers, who's been at the forefront of several battles as Kansas' first transgender legislator, announced she plans to help care for her wife's aging parents rather than seek reelection, but "for anybody who thinks that I'm running from a fight, I'm moving to Texas."