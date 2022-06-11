Jury sentences former Conway police officer to 35 years in prison for rape

A former Conway police officer was sentenced by a jury to 35 years in prison, plus another year in Faulkner County jail, after a trial on Tuesday, according to Faulkner County court documents.

Matthew Kimery, 37, of Conway was found guilty of rape and domestic battery. He was arrested in June 2018 with an additional charge of false imprisonment.

The jury gave Kimery 35 of the maximum 40 years he could be sentenced for the rape charge, according to court documents, and the third-degree domestic battery charge resulted in a one-year county jail sentence and the maximum fine of $2,500.

The victim accused Kimery of physically attacking her during an argument and hitting her in the eye, leaving a bruise, before handcuffing and raping her. She testified at the trial Tuesday, and the jury delivered its verdict late in the evening.

The defense attempted in November 2019 to introduce prior sexual conduct between Kimery and the victim as evidence in the case, but it was not allowed under Arkansas' "rape-shield law," which states that past sexual activity "is inadmissible by the defendant to attack the credibility of the victim," Faulkner County Circuit Judge H.G. Foster wrote in a December 2019 ruling.

The defense argued in November 2020 that the sexual history between Kimery and the victim was "essential to the presentation of his defense," but Foster ruled again in January 2021 that the shield law still applied.

"The argument that basically you can't rape someone that you've had sex with before because once they say it's okay, it's always okay simply is incorrect," Foster wrote in his denial of the motion to reconsider his previous ruling.

Foster had previously ruled in January 2019 that Kimery was unfit to stand trial.

Robert Jeffrey, the Faulkner County public defender in charge of Kimery's case, could not be reached for comment Friday.

Kimery once served as the school resource officer at Guy-Perkins and Mount Vernon high schools, in addition to working for the Conway and Mayflower police departments.

A city of Conway meeting agenda posted online shows he received an award for five years of service at the city's police department in 2012.

Kimery was in the news in 2009 after a suspect who had barricaded himself in an apartment shot him in the shoulder, seriously wounding Kimery, who was working for the Conway Police Department at the time.

The shooter, Harley Inthisone of Danville, was sentenced to 184 years in prison in 2012.