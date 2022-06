A man was killed in a collision Thursday evening on Arkansas 140 in Etowah, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police.

Tannar Miles, 37, of Keiser was killed about 6:50 p.m. while driving west on Arkansas 140. A 2021 Ford coming the other way turned onto Arkansas 136 in front of Miles' 2013 Honda, causing Miles to lose control and the vehicles to crash.

The state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.