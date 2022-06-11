



• Britney Spears married longtime partner Sam Asghari in a Southern California ceremony Thursday. Asghari representative Brandon Cohen confirmed the nuptials, saying, "I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way." The wedding came nine months after the pair were engaged and about seven months after Spears' conservatorship ended. While seeking an end to the court case that controlled many aspects of her life, the pop superstar expressed her desire to marry Asghari and have children. Spears got pregnant earlier this year, but had a miscarriage in March. The couple met on the set of the "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. Their wedding day was not without unexpected drama -- Spears' first husband was arrested after reportedly attempting to crash the event. Ventura County sheriff's Capt. Cameron Henderson said officers responded to a trespassing Thursday afternoon. He said Spears' first husband, Jason Alexander, was detained after officers discovered he was subject to an arrest warrant from another county. Alexander went on his Instagram live as he approached the event's security staff and told them Spears had invited him. "She's my first wife, my only wife," said Alexander, who was briefly married to Spears -- his childhood friend -- in 2004. Their marriage lasted only 55 hours. Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, ages 14 and 15.

• Fresh off his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp announced that he and guitarist Jeff Beck will release an album of mostly covers next month. The duo's 13-track album is titled "18" and will drop July 15. They said they titled the album after the creative outburst they felt working together. "We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too," Beck said. It includes covers of The Velvet Underground's "Venus In Furs," the Everly Brothers' ballad "Let It Be Me" and Marvin Gaye's soul classic "What's Going On." There also are versions of Davy Spillane's "Midnight Walker" and two songs from the Beach Boys' masterpiece, "Pet Sounds" -- "Caroline, No" and "Don't Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)." Depp supplied two originals, including "This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr." The album cover -- a sketch of two young men in white T-shirts -- was designed by Beck's wife, Sandra. Depp, long a member of the rock group Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, started recording with Beck in 2019 and has joined his current European tour.





Jeff Beck appears at the 59th Ivor Novello Awards in London on May 22, 2014, left, and Johnny Depp appears at the European premiere of their film, "The Rum Diary," in London on Nov. 3, 2011. Beck and Depp will release "18," an album releasing July 15. (AP Photo)





