Accountant merger makes 8th-biggest

Two regional accounting firms have combined operations to create the nation's 8th largest firm, which will be known as Forvis.

Forvis is a combination of BKD of Springfield, Mo., and Dixon Hughes Goodman of Charlotte, N.C. The firm, which will operate in 27 states, the United Kingdom and Cayman Islands, will be led by Chief Executive Officer Tom Watson, who was BKD's top executive.

The firm has offices in Little Rock, Fort Smith and Rogers with a satellite office in Pine Bluff.

"For years, both BKD and DHG have built strong reputations as high-value, professional client service firms," Watson said in a statement. "We've established complementary geographic footprints and strong capabilities in a range of critical service sectors. Together, as one organization, we will deepen our bench strength even further, allowing us to continue to serve our existing client base while also providing the resources necessary to serve an ever-increasing upstream client base."

Forvis will have 5,400 employees and about $1.4 billion in revenue.

-- Andrew Moreau

Starbucks studies limiting restrooms

Starbucks is considering closing its restrooms to the general public, reserving its loos for its latte-drinking customers.

Howard Schultz, chief executive officer of the coffee giant, disclosed the company's intentions in a conversation with the New York Times DealBook DC policy forum on Thursday, citing an increasing mental health problem and staff safety among the reasons for the decision.

"We serve 100 million people at Starbucks," Schultz said. "There is an issue of just safety in our stores in terms of people coming in who use our stores as a public bathroom."

Providing safety for Starbucks employees and customers is also of importance to Schultz in making sure both groups are satisfied and protected, he said.

"We have to harden our stores and provide safety for our people," he told the Times. "I don't know if we can keep our bathrooms open."

The decision would reverse a 2018 policy the company implemented that opened up its shops to anyone after the arrest of two Black men at a Philadelphia location. The men were at the store for a business meeting when one asked to use the restroom. He was told by a manager that restrooms were only for paying customers.

-- The Washington Post

Index drops 18.19 to finish at 766.39

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 766.39, down 18.19.

Shares of Walmart Inc. rose less than 1 % to lead the index. Shares of Dillard's Inc. fell 12.3%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.