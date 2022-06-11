The nation in brief: Rampage suspect remains under guard





Rampage suspect remains under guard

A West Virginia man accused of fatally shooting three co-workers at a western Maryland machine shop remained under police guard at a hospital Friday, but authorities said a state trooper injured in a shootout with the suspect was treated and released.

The 25-year veteran of the Maryland State Police was shot when police said the fleeing suspect fired multiple rounds at troopers who tracked him down in western Maryland. At least one trooper returned fire, striking the suspect, state police said.

Washington County Sheriff Doug Mullendore said three men were found dead at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg on Thursday afternoon and a fourth was critically injured. The victims and suspect were all employees there, he said.

The suspect was identified as a 23-year-old man who lives in West Virginia, but the sheriff's office said his name wouldn't be released until charging documents are filed. Authorities declined to release a motive.

Mullendore said the shooter used a semiautomatic handgun.

N.M. residents sue agency over fires

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Dozens of residents of a small New Mexico community affected by large wildfires that merged in April are suing the U.S. Forest Service over what they call a failure to provide information about the government's role in starting the blazes.

The Forest Service has acknowledged that two prescribed burns to clear out brush and small trees that can serve as wildfire fuel sparked two blazes that came together as the largest in New Mexico's history and the biggest burning in the U.S. right now.

The wildfire has charred nearly 500 square miles in the Sangre de Cristo mountain range at the southern edge of the Rocky Mountains. Several hundred homes have been destroyed.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque on behalf of 50 Mora County residents.

It asks the court to declare that the Forest Service improperly withheld planning documents for the burns, agreements or contracts with anyone who helped carry them out, and information on the rules and regulations that govern such burns.

Without the information, the lawsuit alleges, the residents "cannot determine the Forest Service's responsibility -- other than media accounts -- for starting the fire."

The Forest Service said it does not comment on pending litigation. It has said erratic winds during one prescribed burn carried embers outside the targeted area. The other wildfire emerged from a burn set on a pile of dead vegetation in January that smoldered for weeks, even under snow.

The agency has put a hold on prescribed burns nationwide pending its own investigation.

Infowars bankruptcy case dismissed

VICTORIA, Texas -- A federal judge in Texas on Friday dismissed the bankruptcy protection case of Infowars and two other companies controlled by Alex Jones, the result of an agreement between lawyers for the radio show host and parents of some of the children slain in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez approved the deal after a brief court hearing. The judge's action allows the parents' defamation lawsuits against Jones to continue in Texas and Connecticut, where trials are pending on how much he should pay families after judges in both states found Jones and his companies liable for damages.

The families' lawsuits say they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones' followers because of the hoax conspiracy. Jones, based in Austin, Texas, has since said he believes the shooting did occur.

Relatives of eight of the 20 first-graders and six educators killed in the massacre and an FBI agent who responded to the school in Newtown, Conn., are suing Jones and Free Speech Systems.

Infowars, Prison Planet TV and IW Health consented to dismissing the bankruptcy case last week after the families agreed to drop the three companies from their defamation lawsuits. Those suits will continue against Jones himself and his largest moneymaking company, Free Speech Systems.

Innocent in fatal shooting, officer says

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A judge Friday set bail at $100,000 for a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the April shooting of Patrick Lyoya and entered a plea of innocent on his behalf.

Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr appeared via a video feed for a brief court hearing, responding yes or no to Judge Nicholas Ayoub's questions about whether he understood the charges and his rights and whether he had been able to talk to his attorneys.

Lyoya was on the ground when Schurr shot the 26-year-old refugee from Congo in the back of the head after an April 4 traffic stop. Schurr had demanded that the Black man "let go" of the white officer's Taser. Video from a passenger in the car captured the final moments.

Schurr's attorneys say Lyoya's death was not a crime because the officer was defending himself.









Attorney Ven Johnson holds Peter Lyoya, the father of Patrick Lyoya at Johnson’s office Thursday in Detroit. Patrick was shot and killed April 4 in Grand Rapids. (AP/Carlos Osorio)





