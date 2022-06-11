Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Aaron Snow-Moline, 33, of 602 E. Huntsville Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with financial identify fraud. Snow-Moline was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Adam Terry, 40, of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Terry was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Christopher O'Brien, 26, of 5201 S.W. Villa St. in Bentonville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. O'Brien was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.