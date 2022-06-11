BASKETBALL

Hornets name new coach

The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson to become their next head coach, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because Atkinson has not yet signed the contract. The 55-year-old Atkinson was 118-190 in three-plus seasons as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets as the organization was undergoing a rebuilding process. He is the second Golden State assistant to accept a new job during the Warriors' playoff run this spring. Warriors assistant Mike Brown has taken the job as Sacramento's new coach, though is remaining with Golden State through the end of the NBA Finals.

FOOTBALL

Former Cowboys RB dies

Don Perkins, a six-time Pro Bowl running back with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1960s, has died. He was 84. The NFL team and the University of New Mexico, where Perkins was a standout player before his professional career, said Perkins died Thursday. No cause of death was revealed. Perkins rushed for 6,217 yards in 107 games with the Cowboys from 1961-68, and is fourth on the team's career list behind two Pro Football Hall of Famers -- NFL career rusher leader Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett -- and their current running back, Ezekiel Elliott. Perkins' 42 rushing touchdowns rank fifth in team history. While he was initially drafted by the Baltimore Colts in the ninth round of the 1960 draft, Perkins had already signed a personal services with the expansion Cowboys. Dallas got his rights after sending the Colts a ninth-round draft pick. Perkins missed the Cowboys' inaugural season in 1960 because of a broken foot. He rushed for 815 yards in 1961, and finished third in the voting for NFL rookie of the year behind Mike Ditka and Fran Tarkenton. He had a career-best 945 yards rushing in 1962.

GOLF

Clark leads in Toronto

Wyndham Clark closed with an unlikely par save Friday to take a one-stroke lead over defending champion Rory McIlroy and four other players into the weekend in the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto. After bogeying Nos. 15 and 16 in windy conditions at St. George's, Clark got up-and-down from about 50 feet from a semi-plugged lie on the downslope in a greenside bunker on the par-4 18th. He was 7 under after an even-par 70. McIlroy (68) was tied with Matt Fitzpatrick (70), Alex Smalley (67), Keith Mitchell (67) and Jim Knous (67). McIlroy had to wait three years to defend his 2019 title because of the covid-19 pandemic that canceled golf's fourth-oldest championship the last two years. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) is alone in seventh place at 5-under 135. Cook shot a tournament-best 64 on Friday. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) missed the cut at 2-over 142.

Flesch on top in Wisconsin

Steve Flesch shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' American Family Insurance Championship in Madison, Wis.. Flesch chipped in for eagle on the par-5 11th and had six birdies and a bogey at University Ridge. The 55-year-old left-hander won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic a month ago in Georgia for his second victory on the 50-and-over tour after winning four times on the PGA Tour. He also won the Georgia event in 2018. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) is tied for 10th after a 3-under 69. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) posted a 1-under 71. Glen Day (Little Rock) is at 3-over 75.

Rookie in front at LPGA

Australian rookie Stephanie Kyriacou shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club at Galloway Township, N.J. The 21-year-old Kyriacou, a two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, teed off at 7:15 a.m. in the first group of the day off No. 1 on the Bay Course, before the tricky wind began to blow off Reeds Bay. At 6,197 yards, the course is among the shortest on tour, but the stiff breeze and small, undulating greens help provide a stiff challenge. Sweden's Frida Kinhult was a stroke back. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) is tied at 20th after a 2-under 69. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) is at even-par 71 and tied for 51st. Brooke Matthews (Rogers, Razorbacks) posted a 3-over 74.

Echavarria tied for second

Former University of Arkansas golfer Nicolas Echavarria is in a five-way tie for second at the Korn Ferry Tour's BMW Charity Pro-Am Open in Greer, S.C., after two rounds. Nelson Ledesma holds a two-shot lead at the Thornblade Club. Ledesma shot a 66 on Friday after an opening-round 63 for a 14-under 129. Echavarria is at 12-under 131 and tied with Anders Albertson, Blayne Barber, Robby Shelton and Augusto Nunez. Zach Fischer (Benton) stands at 9-under 134. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) shot a 67 on Friday and finished at 2-under but missed the cut. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) also finished at 2-under 141.

SOCCER

U.S. rolls to 5-0 victory

Jesus Ferreira had a night to remember against an overwhelmed opponent in the United States' World Cup sendoff. The 21-year-old forward tied the U.S. international record with four goals that included a hat trick in a 13-minute span Friday night during a 5-0 rout over Grenada in Austin, Texas. The hard-to-evaluate performance against the world's 170th-ranked team came in a CONCACAF Nations League match played 164 days before the Americans' opener in Qatar. Just three warmup matches remain before U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter picks his World Cup roster. Ferreira is competing for a roster spot and playing time with Ricardo Pepi, Haji Wright, Josh Sargent, Jordan Pefok and Daryl Dike. After an array of misfires, Ferreira put the 15th-ranked U.S. ahead in the 43rd minute, then added goals in the 54th, 56th and 78th to give him seven in 12 international matches. His four goals matched Landon Donovan (2003), Joe-Max Moore (1993), Buff Donelli (1934) and Archie Stark (1925). Paul Arriola added a goal in the 62nd as the Americans stretched their home unbeaten streak to 26 games since a September 2019 loss to Mexico, matching the team record set from 2013-15. The Americans had 67% possession and outshot Grenada 25-3, including 10-0 in the first half.