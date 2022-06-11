100 years ago

June 11, 1922

PINE BLUFF -- A baby boy only a few hours old and weighing three and one-half pounds was found on the doorsteps of a residence near Pine Bluff early yesterday morning. Miss Grace Strobridge, juvenile officer, took the infant to the Detention home, but on account of its frailty the child was removed to the Davis hospital. Miss Cora May Page, superintendent at the hospital, said the child seemed to be perfectly healthy. The youngster has been named Francis Page Davis by the nurses at the hospital. No clues to its identity has been found.

50 years ago

June 11, 1972

• A trial program to protect some fragile back-country areas, by limiting each area's use to the number of persons it can accommodate without environmental damage, has been initiated in three National Parks. Secretary of the Interior Rogers C.B. Morton announced earlier this spring that a free permit system for back-country travel and camping will begin on an experimental basis in June. ... "While some may be disappointed at not being able to visit a favorite back-country area, I am confident that the prospect of retaining these areas in their natural condition, untrammelled and unspoiled, is more than adequate compensation for temporary inconvenience," Morton said.

25 years ago

June 11, 1997

• Supporters of a new Base Line Road railroad overpass that would relieve traffic congestion will meet with community and highway officials Wednesday. ... There are nine Union Pacific Railroad crossings between the Pulaski County line and 65th Street. The numerous crossings create traffic delays and cut off one section of the area from the other and from vital services, said Rep. Phil Wyrick, D-Mabelvale. "There are about 40,000 people held hostage over there on one side of the tracks or the other," Wyrick said. "This is a priority project." As an example, the Little Rock police substation is on one side of the tracks and the fire station on the other, Wyrick said. The state Highway and Transportation Department completed a grade separation feasibility study last year for the crossing. A survey, conducted in two four-hour periods and included in the feasibility study, counted 267 vehicles in the morning and 375 in the afternoon delayed by trains at the crossing.

10 years ago

June 11, 2012

PINE BLUFF -- To improve the city's image and economic development prospects, Pine Bluff is aiming to raze more than 400 condemned structures during the next several years. Many of the buildings are very near to falling down on their own. ... According to the city's Planning and Zoning Department, about $90,000 has been used so far this year to bring down 35 condemned structures. But the department spent its entire 2012 demolition budget in the process. The Pine Bluff City Council voted last week to allocate an additional $60,000 toward property demolition, allowing about 23 more structures to be torn down, said Robert Tucker, director of the Planning and Zoning Department. Demolition costs the city $2,800 per structure, Tucker said.