Pea Ridge council passes on permit refund request

PEA RIDGE -- City Council members listened, but took no action, at their monthly meeting when city resident Troy Caudle presented a request to reduce or remove a charge for a building permit when he passed the one-year expiration date of his first permit.

Caudle, who said he is building in a 12.5-acre parcel near the junction of Mariano and Andy Buck roads, said he did not initially realize he was in the city limits and said he has no city services, though later it was stated that water is available at that site. Caudle said he had several issues with delays in getting supplies, as had many people in the construction business.

"I didn't budget to pay for two permits," Caudle said. "I'm putting myself at the mercy of the council ... hope you'll cut me some slack."

"If you're in the city limits, the rules apply," City Attorney Shane Perry said. "It doesn't matter whether you're hooked onto city water or not."

Mayor Jackie Crabtree asked city building official Tony Townsend if there had been other people to pass the expiration date and extend their permits.

"At least two dozen," Townsend said. "Some have twice or three times. We've got a guy on [Arkansas] 94 who just renewed the third time."

Perry reminded the council that whatever decision they make, whatever action they take, will affect more than the one person making the request.

"I'm sympathetic. If we do it for one, we have to do it for all," Perry said.

"This wasn't just put in place willy-nilly," Crabtree said. "When you compare us to other cities, we don't compare to other cities. We have things that are different. They've got more people on staff to take care of things."

Townsend said there were 150 houses completed by Schuber Mitchell this year, and none required a permit extension.

In other business, council members approved the appointment of Carolyne Wendel to the Planning Commission. Crabtree said there were from 15 to 17 people apply for the position.

The council approved a resolution approving the contract for school resource officers with the Pea Ridge School Board, accepted the lowest bids for outfitting six police vehicles, and accepted bids for street overlay and mastic seal.