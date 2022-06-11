The world in brief: Pope’s Africa trip off at doctors’ behest





Pope's Africa trip off at doctors' behest

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis canceled a planned July trip to Africa on doctors' orders because of ongoing knee problems, the Vatican said Friday.

The Vatican said the trip to Congo and South Sudan would be rescheduled "to a later date to be determined."

"At the request of his doctors, and in order not to jeopardize the results of the therapy that he is undergoing for his knee, the Holy Father has been forced to postpone, with regret, his Apostolic Journey to the Democratic Republic of Congo and to South Sudan," the Vatican said in a statement.

Francis had been due to visit South Sudan with the Archbishop of Canterbury and the head of the Church of Scotland to make a joint, ecumenical appeal for peace.

"We are asking God to heal him quickly because we still need him to come to South Sudan," said the Rev. John Gbemyoro, an official with the Sudan and South Sudan Catholic Bishops' Conference.

The Congolese government said it wished Francis a prompt recovery and assured him that Congo still awaits him "for his visit under the sign of peace and reconciliation in Jesus Christ."

Ethiopia raises renewal of Nile dam talks

NAIROBI, Kenya -- A senior Ethiopian official says his country is interested in resuming talks with Egypt and Sudan on a huge and controversial Blue Nile dam that will be Africa's largest hydroelectric power plant.

The comment by Sileshi Bekele, Ethiopia's former negotiator on the dam and now the country's ambassador to the United States, came during a meeting with the new U.S. special envoy to the Horn of Africa, Mike Hammer.

A statement by Ethiopia's foreign ministry on Friday cited the ambassador as highlighting "Ethiopia's interest to resume the African Union-led trilateral negotiation over the GERD," or Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The multi-billion-dollar project is expected to bring electricity to millions of off-grid Ethiopians, but Sudan and Egypt fear it will reduce the amount of water they receive from the Nile River. Egypt seeks a binding legal agreement in case of a dispute.

In February, Ethiopia said it had begun producing power from one unit of the dam. Earlier on Friday, the foreign ministry spokesman Dina Mufti told reporters the third filling of the dam is on schedule this year.

Pakistan's ailing ex-dictator hospitalized

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's former military ruler Gen. Pervez Musharraf is critically ill and has been hospitalized in Dubai since last month, his family said Friday.

Musharraf has been living in the United Arab Emirates since 2016, when he was allowed to leave Pakistan on bail to seek medical treatment abroad. A death sentence against him, handed down in his absence in 2020 in a treason case related to the state of emergency that Musharraf imposed in 2007 while in power, was later overturned.

Over the years, the former dictator was said to be very ill and was unlikely to travel home to face the sentence.

"He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment," Musharraf's family said Friday in a statement posted on Twitter, adding that he has been suffering from amyloidosis, a chronic metabolic disease in which abnormal proteins build up and damage organs such as the heart, kidney and liver.

"Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," the tweet added.

Muslims protest India officials' remarks

DHAKA, Bangladesh -- Thousands of people marched in Bangladesh's capital and in parts of India on Friday to urge Muslim-majority nations to cut ties with India and boycott its products unless it punishes officials for comments deemed derogatory to Islam's Prophet Muhammad.

The protesters in Dhaka also criticized their country's government for not publicly condemning the comments made last week by the two officials in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governing Bharatiya Janata Party.

One official has been suspended and the other expelled after the party denounced insults of religious figures, but protesters said the actions were not enough.

In Bangladesh, they marched after Friday prayers through streets near the main Baitul Mukarram Mosque in downtown Dhaka. In India, thousands of Muslims took to the streets after Friday prayers and hurled rocks at police in several towns and cities.

Authorities imposed a night curfew in parts of Ranchi after a clash between protesters and police left six officers injured, police said.

A paper effigy of party spokesperson Nupur Sharma was burned in Hyderabad, the capital of Andhra Pradesh state.

In the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir, authorities locked down two towns and cut mobile internet service in several towns and in Srinagar, the region's main city.

Scores of Muslim residents protested against the two party officials in Srinagar, where shops and businesses shut spontaneously Friday.





FILE -- Pope Francis walks with a cane as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Pope Francis canceled a planned July trip to Africa on doctors' orders because of ongoing knee problems, the Vatican said Friday, June 10, 2022, raising further questions about the health and mobility problems of the 85-year-old pontiff. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)



People drive past a banner welcoming Pope Francis to Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Friday June 10, 2022. Pope Francis canceled a planned July trip to Africa on doctors' orders because of ongoing knee problems, the Vatican said, raising further questions about the health and mobility problems of the 85-year-old pontiff. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)



Pope Francis attends in a wheelchair the funerals for late Cardinal Angelo Sodano in St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Pope Francis canceled a planned July trip to Africa on doctors' orders because of ongoing knee problems, the Vatican said Friday, June 10, 2022, raising further questions about the health and mobility problems of the 85-year-old pontiff. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)







Muslims shout slogans against Nupur Sharma, a spokesperson of India’s governing Hindu nationalist party as they react to the derogatory references to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad made by her, during a protest Friday outside of a mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu)







Kashmiri traders shout Islamic slogans Friday in Srinagar, India, during a protest against Hindu nationalist party spokesperson Nupur Sharma over remarks deemed derogatory about Prophet Muhammad. Thousands of people protested in Bangladesh as well, joining calls for a boycott of Indian goods and severing of ties by Muslim nations. More photos at arkansasonline.com/611srinagar/. (AP/Dar Yasin)











