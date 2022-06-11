PREP FOOTBALL: West clamps down, wins Alma tournament

ALMA – Bentonville West turned the championship game of the 9th Lumber One 7-on-7 Tournament at Alma on Friday into a defensive effort.

The Wolverines scored eight points on defense and didn't allow a touchdown in the second half to win the tournament with a 28-17 win over 7A-West foe Fayetteville.

West's defense also scored five points in the 23-14 win over Greenwood in the semifinals.

"Defensively, we played as well as any team here," West coach Bryan Pratt said. "With the points, we've given up three points or two points or zero points. In 7-on-7, that's pretty unheard of so we knew our defense was playing well. We came out and competed, and that's what we wanted."

In 7-on-7 play, teams are awarded three points for an interception and two points for a defensive stop on downs.

Senior safety Luke Grisham had two interceptions against Fayetteville to account for six points. He also had an interception earlier in the day.

"It's the team behind me," Grisham said. "They're guarding everybody and I'm just picking up whatever they leave behind. I'm just doing the best I can."

Grisham secured the win with an interception in the back of the end zone on the final play of the game with West leading 25-17.

"I saw it backed up and I got in my coverage," Grisham said. "I saw the deep ball in the back of the end zone and my teammate tipped it right to me. Game's over. It's a great feeling."

Grisham also put West up, 3-0, with an interception that squelched Fayetteville's opening drive of the game.

Fayetteville led, 15-9, at the half but managed only two points in the second half with a defensive stop with 32 seconds left.

Junior quarterback Jake Casey was 15-of-22 in the championship game for 186 yards and touchdowns passes to Jackson Brust, Nick Bell and Carson Morgan.

Casey is one of just three returning quarterbacks in the 7A-West this season.

"It's just understanding the offense better," Casey said. "That first year, I was still learning. This year, it's set in. All the reads come second nature. It's just easier that way."

Casey threw for 2,168 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore last season.

"Last year, we started four sophomores and three freshmen then the rest were pretty much juniors so we've got seven on offense and seven on defense coming back," Pratt said. "We've got a chance to do well but it's all about the mentality that the kids come to play with."

Casey threw three touchdown passes in the semifinal win over Greenwood on Friday.

West did not start the tournament off well, though, losing to Fayetteville, 28-8, before winning its next three games in pool play and beating Rogers Heritage, Fort Smith Southside, and Greenwood in bracket play.

"Our first game, it was pretty bad," Casey said. "After that game, we knew we could win this. We came out flat. After that we regrouped and got ourselves together."

Fayetteville won the tournament last year and was back in the championship game again after going 3-1 in pool play and beating Fort Smith Northside and Van Buren in bracket play.

Junior quarterback Drake Lindsey took all of the snaps for Fayetteville on Friday with sophomore Landon Shaefer missing the tournament due to baseball obligations.

"We're looking for those guys to get in there and compete every time they get in there," Fayetteville coach Casey Dick said. "Drake did a great job. There are a lot of things that wholelistically as a group we need to improve on and get better just situationally awareness stuff we can improve on moving forward."

Quarterback is just one position that the Bulldogs are looking to fill with much of the firepower graduating in May from an offense that scored 510 points and gained 6,127 yards last year.

"I don't think we're searching, I think we're more looking for consistency from a bunch of guys that haven't gotten a lot of reps," Dick said. "That's one reason why we're doing a lot of this obviously today and in the future and get those guys reps to get them ready to play. I'm proud of their effort. They fought they're tails off today to get back to the championship in a great tournament."

Bentonville West will be one of eight Arkansas teams in the Stateline Shootout 7-on-7 at Siloam Springs on June 18 against eight schools from Oklahoma.

Greenwood, Bentonville, Springdale, Southside, Rogers, Van Buren and Alma will participate in a team camp at Russellville on June 15.

LUMBER ONE 7-ON-7 TOURNAMENT

At Alma

Bracket play

Championship

Bentonville West 28, Fayetteville 17

Semifinals

Bentonville West 23, Greenwood 14

Fayetteville 35, Van Buren 10

Second round

Bentonville West 25, FS Southside 8

Fayetteville 21, FS Northside 16

Greenwood 25, Alma 7

Van Buren 17, Bentonville 16

First round

Bentonville West 33, Rogers Heritage 0

FS Southside 32, Springdale 21

FS Northside 20, Barton 6

Van Buren 31, Green Forest 14

Greenwood 31, Rogers 13



