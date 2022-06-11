Rick Lee's Belmont Stakes analysis

The Belmont Stakes. Purse $1,500,000. 1½ miles, 3-year-olds

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 We the People;Prat;Brisset;2-1

COMMENT Has dominated in all three of his victories, including a 10-length romp in the Grade III Peter Pan last month at Belmont. Strictly the one to catch.

4 Rich Strike;Leon;Reed;7-2

COMMENT Stunned the world rallying to win the Kentucky Derby at 80-1 odds, and his subsequent breezes have been strong. He figures to appreciate the added ground.

6 Mo Donegal;IOrtiz;Pletcher;5-2

COMMENT Finished well after a slow start in the Kentucky Derby, and he won the Grade II Wood Memorial only two races back. He broke his maiden last October at Belmont.

5 Creative Minister;Hernandez;McPeek;6-1

COMMENT Won a fast allowance race on Derby day at Churchill, and he was forwardly placed when finishing third best in the Preakness.

3 Nest;JOrtiz;Pletcher;8-1

COMMENT Is a Grade I-winning filly, who had her three-race winning streak snapped when second in the Kentucky Oaks. She has a long-winded pedigree and may surprise.

8 Barber Road;Rosario;Ortiz;10-1

COMMENT Was beaten less than five lengths in the Kentucky Derby after being placed last in the early running. He is a consistent finisher who is having blinkers removed.

2 Skippylongstocking;Franco;Joseph;20-1

COMMENT Was a one-paced fifth in the Preakness, but he has steadily improving form and will be forwardly placed at this marathon distance.

7 Golden Glider;Davis;Casse;20-1

COMMENT Finished a distant second behind the top selection in the Peter Pan, but he is bred for extended route distances and may show more.