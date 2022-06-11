See story, page 3A

Please don't make the mistake of thinking that today's offering is good news. It most certainly is not. It is disturbing. It is problematic. It is too often.

But here is a story out of Alabama that some readers might have missed. Because it appeared in the "briefs" section on page 3A yesterday. (At this outfit, as happens at most good newspapers, there is a wall between church and state. The opinion types writing this column didn't know where the news editors would place the story, or even if the story would make the paper at all. But for what it's worth, we think they got it right.)

A person who was trying to get into an Alabama elementary school was shot dead by a police officer Thursday.

According to the story, the as-yet-identified person--a "potential intruder"--went to several doors at the elementary school and tried to get inside. There was a summer program going on there, and 34 children were in the building.

All the exterior doors were locked, and the principal "sought help when she realized what was happening."

Authorities told the press that a police officer from a nearby city "was working as a school resource officer" and encountered the person. The two got into an altercation, and the cop called for backup. At least one more police officer showed up, and in the melee, the potential intruder was shot to death.

No students were hurt.

Most of the kids didn't realize something had happened.

And the story didn't have to appear on the front page of this newspaper in Arkansas.

We can't consider this good news. A person is dead, shot by police, and as of this writing we don't know if the person was armed or why he or she tried to get into the school. There are a million details that could change the thinking about this story. There are unknowns that could change the narrative about who's the bad guy/who's the good guy. The police aren't giving the press much information.

But the lesson should be: Schools need "resource officers," or off-duty cops, or security patrol monitors, or whatever the local nomenclature. There are schools in this country that have assistant football coaches numbering in the double-digits. We the People can afford to hire more security.

And--as an Extra Added Bonus--when that finally happens, we can stop having arguments about arming some teachers here and there to be the last obstacle between the crazies and our children.

Let's hire more resource officers. At every school.

The news Friday wasn't good. But it could have been much worse.