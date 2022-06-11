Simple pleasure

I was mowing my yard the other day when two women walked by, both of whom had sons I taught years ago. They were pumping arms and moving quickly but stopped when they saw me pushing my mower. I let go of the engine engager and the roar of a gas-powered motor faded.

"Why are you mowing your yard?" one of them asked, hands on hips.

I looked at the mess my yard had become. Dandelions had erupted, grass was long enough to tickle the backs of legs, my sidewalks had St. Augustine crawlers reaching out like fingers on a hand.

"The grass is high?" I half-asked, half-stated. Their question seemed rhetorical, but I wasn't getting it.

"Don't you have a bunch of sons?" the other inquired.

There it was. I've preached the gospel of kids working around the house for years. My school's emphasis has always been that kids are not guests in their homes but an integral part of a working group called family. They should contribute.

And here I was mowing my own yard when a teenage son was nearby.

I smiled. "I wouldn't let my son do this if he begged."

I've been mowing yards since I was 11 years old. I began my mowing career in the backyard of my family home when pulling the cord on my dad's old Lawn-Boy required both hands. Man, that thing never started. Once it did, it sounded like a jet engine, all that power under one green shell.

I'd roll it across what passed for a lawn--with four boys in the house, my parents' yard was the best home football field, campground, and bee-catching location in the neighborhood, so grass growth was sporadic at best.

I'd hit a rock and it'd nail our fence like a gunshot. I'd run out of gas and be unable to restart the damn thing. I once hit a turtle and an indescribable sound rose above the jet engine--a sound so memorable I'm wincing as I write this. But I loved mowing yards.

When I got older, my brothers and I would slip half-sheet advertisements into the rolled-up Arkansas Gazettes we delivered to over 400 houses each morning. We promised the best lawn care in the state with prompt service and attention to detail. After delivering our papers, we'd catch a quick nap, then head out from our parents' garage with gas cans, mowers, and weed trimmers in hand.

When I turned 16, I had another great teenage-boy job--lifeguard at the neighborhood pool. I was outside all day, the authority on deck, and had music constantly playing in the background. I still kept my lawn business going, though. One summer, another lifeguard and I had the bright idea to make flyers and hand them out at the pool and around the neighborhood. We called ourselves the Lawn Guards and insisted that if the neighborhood trusted us to monitor their swimming children, they should trust us with their growing lawns. We were overwhelmed with business that year.

And I loved it.

Later on, I mowed yards during the summers of my teaching career's first few years. I'd line up a few for extra spending money and make sure to take good care of them so I'd have the job the following summer. A few times, I'd be sweating outside in 100-degree heat only to look at the house and see one of my students peering from an air-conditioned living room at the lawn he should have been mowing himself.

I'm not sure which of us was more disconcerted by that scene.

Finally, as more responsibilities piled up, I had to give up my yards, but soon my sons started their own businesses and I was happy to help. My oldest pushed our mower through the neighborhood, offering on-the-spot service at a discount price. My other two lined up regular customers and took good care of them.

So as the two women smirked, I stood there, my shoes tipped green by my work, AirPod in one ear, sweat soaking my shirt. They smiled as they awaited my explanation but probably knew it already.

There's an easy meditation that goes with mowing one's yard. The hum of the engine and the clear lines in grass mean something to me. Small green blades sticking to my legs like confetti, the smell of fresh-cut grass rising in the air, the tall glass of ice water on my porch as I view my handiwork all mean more than just labor.

It's all about exertion with visible reward.

It's right to focus on the intangibles we've earned--love, respect, honor--most of the time. But in this day of wallowing in nonsense, the rise of complicated relationships, and the mountains of overscheduled workloads, the labor of cutting one's own grass provides a success that's real and strangely fulfilling.

Mowing is a simple pleasure. Why would I let my teenage son have all the fun?

Steve Straessle is the principal of Little Rock Catholic High School for Boys. You can reach him at sstraessle@lrchs.org. Find him on Twitter @steve_straessle. "The Strenuous Life" appears every other Saturday.