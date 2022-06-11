TRACK AND FIELD

ASU’s Pascoe 12th in NCAA steeplechase

Arkansas State University senior Bennett Pascoe finished 12th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase Friday night at in Eugene, Ore. Pascoe, from Conway, finished in 9 minutes, 2.51 seconds. He finished 11th last year.

University of Arkansas senior Amon Kemboi was 15th in the 5,000 in a time of 13:37.13.

The Razorbacks finished tied for 22nd in the men’s team standings with 12 points, all scored in the decathlon Wednesday and Thursday with junior Ayden Owens-Delerme winning and junior Daniel Spejcher taking seventh. Florida won the men’s team championship with 54 points. Texas was second with 38 and Tennessee third with 34.

In women’s competition Friday night, Safiya Johnson, a junior for the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, is seventh through four events of the heptathlon with 3,501 points. Her marks included 13.60 in the 100 hurdles, 5 feet, 3 3/4 inches in the high jump, 40 1 1/4 in the shot put and 24.21 in the 200. Arkansas’ women’s team is tied for 11th with eight points — scored by Amanda Fassold with her second-place finish in the pole vault Thursday night.

FOOTBALL

Bolding brothers together again at Parkview

Brad and Bobby Bolding have done a great deal of growing up since they last shared a sideline.

As young and inexperienced coaches, they spent three seasons on the staff at the University of Arkansas-Monticello, butting heads along the way. Now nearly 30 years later, the Bolding brothers are back together again looking to “make some noise” in Class 5A as Bobby joins Brad’s staff at Little Rock Parkview as the defensive coordinator.

“We’ve just grown up and we’re a whole lot wiser,” Brad said. “We don’t make decisions off the cuff like [we] might have done when we were younger. That happens in coaching. You kind of figure out what the important things are and what’s important to both me and him is the young men. The game of football is just an added bonus.” Bobby comes to Little Rock Parkview having spent the past three seasons at White Hall as the head football coach and athletic director. He resigned as coach following White Hall’s state title runner-up finish last season and will officially join Parkview on July 1.

He brings with him a storied career spanning more than 20 years, 220 wins and 3 state championships.

“What I tell my coaches is, man, you need to be a sponge, because the knowledge this guy has is a lot more than me, and we’re all going to benefit from having him,” Brad said. “I’ve got several younger coaches. I think it’s going to really help them.”

— Sam Lane

BASKETBALL

Swede transfers to UCA

The University of Central Arkansas men have added Johan Crafoord of Sweden to the program, according to Coach Anthony Boone.

Crafoord, from Stockholm, Sweden, played most recently in junior college at Daytona (Fla.) State where he averaged 16.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game and shot 53.5% from the field. He also previously played on the Under-18 Swedish national team.

Crafoord, who also spent one season at Iona College, will have three years of eligibility remaining.

BASEBALL

Kjerstad makes professional debut

Two years to the day after the Baltimore Orioles selected him second overall in the 2020 MLB Draft, former Arkansas Razorback Heston Kjerstad played his first professional game Friday for the Class A Delmarva Shorebirds in a 7-1 loss to the Fayetteville (N.C.) Woodpeckers (A Astros) at Salisbury, Md. Batting third as the Shorebirds’ designated hitter, Kjerstad hit an RBI ground-out in the bottom of the first inning to account for Delmarva’s only run. He struck out swinging to end the third inning, singled to left field on a 3-1 pitch in the sixth and grounded out to first base in the eighth.

Accordng to Zachary Silver of MLB.com, the plan is to ease Kjerstad, 23, into his first season. Silver said Kjerstad will be limited when playing as an outfielder, but he can play all nine innings as the designated hitter.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services