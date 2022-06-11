Stop, look, listen: God’s Holy Spirit waits to be heard

The New Testament teaches that the Holy Spirit is our guide, our comforter, our connection with God. Many equate their conscience with the voice of the Holy Spirit, urging them in the direction God would have them go. But there are other voices inside our heads in addition to God's Holy Spirit that can imitate God's good leading. Much like the cartoon of an angel on one shoulder giving advice and a devil on the other with the counter-argument, voices in our heads are either supportive of us or tear us down. And sometimes we mistake the voice that is detrimental to our well-being as the voice that we should listen to.

For instance, when you're going to bed and a voice in your head reminds you to call the doctor the next morning to make an appointment to check out that cough you've been having lately, that could be the voice of God's Holy Spirit – or at least it's your good sense leading you in a healthy direction. But when you stay up all night tossing and turning because you're worried about your cough, thinking of all the worst-case-scenarios that it could be, that is certainly neither healthy for you nor God's Holy Spirit at work in your life.

The new thing that I have learned through a program I've been doing with the rest of my family -- one designed to encourage people to be more in tune with the healthy voice inside of them and to be able to quiet the negative, judgmental, voice that eats away at self-confidence and joy -- is how God created our five senses to keep us healthy mentally and emotionally in ways that I had never considered possible. Our senses of smell, taste, hearing, seeing and feeling tune us into rhythms of God's creation that literally encourage our brains to be more connected with God's good intentions for us – what I consider the voice of the Holy Spirit.

The anxiety that we experience when we follow the lead of the unhealthy voices in our heads can be minimized by intentionally taking the time and space to stop and become more aware of the sounds we hear around us, the feeling of textures and the beauty of the details in what we see -- and repeating that practice often. The key is to pull your mind away from the distractions every time.

I trust that God is continually sending me messages, encouraging me in each step I take and each decision I make. I know that I get off the path God would have me follow, but I can take heart that God offers another opportunity regardless of the previous step I took. Taking the time and creating moments to re-connect with God through our senses is important particularly in times of greatest stress. The practice of stopping and taking the time to be more in tune with my senses reminds me of the story of Elijah in I Kings 19, and how God's voice was in the quiet, not the wind or the storm.

We are too prone to beat up on ourselves, and too often the voices in our head do that. We develop these voices as children to protect us from things we fear, or things that hurt us. As adults we convince ourselves that these voices help us, when more often than not they are sabotaging our happiness. They are not the voice of God's Holy Spirit, because the Holy Spirit is always leading us toward God's good will in our lives, making us complete as God created us.