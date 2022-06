1. A planet.

2. The moon is the Earth's only natural one.

3. The devil.

4. Nickname for musician Louis Armstrong.

5. A smooth, glossy fabric.

6. To fulfill the need, desire or expectation of.

7. A small, sturdy bag, often made of leather.

8. To make something completely wet.

9. Witty language used to convey insults or scorn.

ANSWERS:

1. Saturn

2. Satellite

3. Satan

4. "Satchmo"

5. Satin (sateen)

6. Satisfy

7. Satchel

8. Saturate

9. Satire