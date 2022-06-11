Tools & Toys: Curious Gardener Set and Rio Ruby Red Soy Candle

Curious Gardener Set

What’s to love: A great way to get young children interested in gardening.

What does it do: This colorful 30-piece gardener set has all the tools needed for children to start their own garden or help grownups with the family plot. Included are a trowel, shovel, hand rake, garden shears, watering can, kneeling pad, six pots, six watering drains and seven garden markers with stickers. Other accessories include a pair of medium/large garden gloves, a garden hat, a garden apron and a supply list. Tools can be stored in the included garden tote. The set is recommended for ages 4 and up and sells for $79.99. For more information visit creativeqt.com.

■ ■ ■

Rio Ruby Red Soy Candle

What’s to love: A refreshing citrusy scent for the summer.

What does it do: Made by Brokentop Candle Co., the candle was created with scents of champagne, grapefruit and ginger and made with 100% U.S. grown soybean wax and cotton core wicks. The company says that soy wax burns cooler than traditional candle wax, which helps it last 40%-50% longer. The candles are available in 9-ounce ($26) and 4-ounce ($15) sizes. For more information and to see other scents available, visit brokentopcandleco.com.