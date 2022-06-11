Two Gravette School Board members head into state House runoff

Two members of the Gravette School Board face each other in a runoff for the Republican nomination for the state House seat in northwestern Benton County.

Hope Hendren Duke and board President Jay Oliphant led the three-way primary May 24 for House District 12. Jason Maxwell, the candidate who did not make it to the runoff, endorses Duke, he confirmed Tuesday.

Oliphant quipped in an interview Thursday that Duke voted for him for School Board president last year in a unanimous decision.

The runoff winner will face Libertarian Party candidate D. Michael Gill in the Nov. 8 general election. No Democrat filed in this district. Early voting begins Tuesday in the June 21 runoff elections.

District 12 is largely composed of the district Rep. Gayla McKenzie, R-Gravette, is leaving in her bid for the state Senate. Her race with Tyler Dees of Siloam Springs also is in a runoff. District lines were redrawn last year following the U.S. census of 2020, to equalize district populations. Duke is McKenzie's sister.

Duke cites her experience on the School Board. She also points to her efforts before being elected to the board to defeat, in 2014, a proposed 3.6-mill tax increase for schools. She also says she is the strongest abortion opponent in the race. She has a proven history of listening to others and a consistent conservative record, Duke said.

Duke grew up in a family where it was expected of each of them, even as children, to give back to the community, she said. Her brother, Jim Hendren, is a state senator. He is not running for reelection. He succeeded their father, Kim Hendren, in that office. McKenzie is running for that Senate seat.

Duke sees an increasing amount of central control by state government at the expense of local government, school boards and parents, she said.

Oliphant cites his extensive business experience and his standing as a certified public accountant. This experience includes nine years in the accounting department of Walmart Stores Inc., including years as senior director in the company's real estate and international finance departments.

Oliphant appreciates the Hendrens and their public service, he said, but "her family has controlled the politics here for 40 years. One family shouldn't control our area."

Duke campaigns on opposing a tax increase in 2014 but supported a bigger tax increase in 2018 while she was on the board, Oliphant said.

Anyone who voted in the Democratic primary on May 24 is not eligible to vote in the Republican runoff.

District 12 is bounded by the Missouri state line on the north and the Oklahoma state line on the west. The district takes in Decatur and reaches as far south as Floyd Moore Road. Its eastern boundary reaches parts of Bella Vista.

State law requires a runoff if no candidate gains a clear majority -- 50% plus 1 or more -- in the primary. This is to ensure no candidate advances to the general election with only a plurality of the primary vote.

House members serve two-year terms and receive a base salary of $44,357.

In a related matter, Duke said there should be more early voting locations, particularly in Gravette and Bella Vista. Oliphant said that, whatever the other merits of that idea, Duke's largest margins in the primary were gained in downtown Gravette and that locating an early voting center there would be to her benefit.

Arkansas House

District 12

Hope Hendren Duke (R)

Age: 51

Residency: Gravette, lifelong resident

Occupation: Real estate agent

Education: Bachelor’s degree in education, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Political experience: Gravette School Board since 2016

Jay Oliphant (R)

Age: 63

Residency: Gravette, for 20 years

Occupation: Senior director for Affirma, a technical services company

Education: Master’s degrees in accounting and in business and public administration, plus a bachelor’s degree in economics, all from Rice University, Houston

Political experience: Gravette School Board since 2012; currently serving as board president



