Tyson sues former exec in job dispute

Tyson Foods is suing one of its former vice presidents along with competitor Foster Farms, contending he signed a noncompetition agreement and that his industry know-how and his new job at Foster Farms could harm Tyson financially.

In a filing Wednesday in Washington County Circuit Court, Springdale-based Tyson Foods contends that on June 6, Brian Baker left his role with Tyson as vice president of poultry optimization for a job with Foster Farms. Tyson argues Baker signed non-competition and non-solicitation agreements and that it would be impossible for him, in his new role with Foster Farms, to not use confidential information he gained during his nearly 20 years with Tyson to benefit Foster and harm Tyson.

"We are obligated to enforce non-compete contracts to protect our business and ensure fair competition," Tyson Foods said in an emailed statement Friday. "Because Brian Baker had direct and recent access to confidential company information and extensive knowledge of our business strategies, his agreement with Tyson Foods expressly forbids him from working at a competitor where his responsibilities would be similar to any position he recently held with Tyson."

Tyson is asking the court to bar Baker from working for Foster Farms along with other forms of relief, including possible damages along with attorney's fees and court costs.

Emails asking for comment concerning the suit sent to the company handling Foster Farms' media relations were not returned Friday afternoon.

The suit comes on the heels of news earlier this week that California-based Foster Farms was acquired by Atlas Holdings and that Tyson's former top executive, Donnie Smith, will lead the poultry company as its CEO and chairman of the board. Smith served as Tyson CEO from 2009 through 2016 and worked for Tyson for 36 years.

Foster Farms books revenue of about $3 million annually, employs around 10,000 workers and has facilities in California, Washington, Louisiana, Oregon and Alabama, according to the company. The terms of the acquisition deal were not released. Connecticut-based Atlas Holdings, along with its affiliates, owns and operates 25 companies in a wide variety of sectors including food manufacturing, according to the company.

In its court filing, Tyson notes that Baker began working for Tyson Foods in 2004, took on the role of vice president of poultry optimization in 2021 and in that role had intimate knowledge of and used a "trove of Confidential Information." Before taking the post, Baker served as vice president of business operations, where he also was privy to the company's confidential information, according to the filing.

In the documents, Tyson contends that on June 6, Baker voluntarily resigned his job with Tyson to go to work for Foster Farms and that Baker signed a non-competition and non-solicitation agreement in 2019. Baker's direct compensation at Tyson totaled more than $580,000 annually, according to the documents.