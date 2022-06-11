UAPB specialist touts summer fruit salads

With the onset of warmer temperatures and the days getting longer, summer is here. That means more outside BBQ gatherings and picnics with friends and family, said Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.

With summer comes more colorful, sweet treats like fruit salads making their way to the table, according to a news release.

Henson suggests people try this easy recipe for their next outdoor function to kick start your summer grilling season.

SUMMER FRUIT SALAD

1 cup strawberries (diced, fresh or frozen)

1 cup watermelon (cubed)

1 cup pineapple chunks, fresh or canned packed in natural juice (and do not drain)

Stir fruit together in a medium-sized bowl.

Cover and chill. Serve as soon as possible.

This recipe makes 4 servings.

Refrigerate leftovers (or try freezing for a slush).

Source: What's Cooking? USDA Mixing Bowl. https://snaped.fns.usda.gov/nutrition-education/snap-ed-recipes/summer-recipes.