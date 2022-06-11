Working with scouts inspired fire service profession, Pea Ridge firefighter and EMT says

PEA RIDGE -- Riley Healey said his journey to working as a firefighter and emergency medical technician started because of his work with the Boy Scouts of America.

"I got the idea of working in the fire service while I was working at Kia Kima Scout Reservation for the Boy Scouts of America as the waterfront director. I was also on the camp medical team and assisted with medical emergencies around camp," Healey said. "As soon as I got home, I stopped by Pea Ridge Fire Department to become a volunteer in 2018. In the fall of 2018, I started working part-time shifts on the engine company, and in 2022 I moved over full time on 'A' platoon."

A native of Springfield, Mo., Healey now lives in Little Flock. He moved to Northwest Arkansas in 2006 with his family when his father took a job with Walmart.

He has served on camp staff for the Boy Scouts of America for more than nine years.

"I am an avid backpacker and enjoy floating the Buffalo National River," he said.

Healey also serves as a firefighter and EMT at the Little Flock Fire Department when not on shift at Pea Ridge.