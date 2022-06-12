4-star Sanker has 'awesome' official visit

Offensive lineman Madden Sanker and his parents, Mark and Jenna, left Fayetteville very impressed after taking in what Arkansas had to offer during the 4-star’s official visit.

"Awesome, awesome,” Sanker said. “We loved it. Had a good time. Loved the coaches and the people, atmosphere. It's a really good place.”

Sanker, 6-4, 305 pounds, of Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding, has more than 25 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Louisville, Auburn, Purdue, Tennessee, Michigan State, Mississippi State and Miami.

Spending time with Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman highlighted the trip.

“Before this I had never been up here,” he said. “It was kind of like a leap of faith to take the official visit. I think it paid off because Coach Pittman is a great guy and great coach. All his players love playing for him.”

ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 5 offensive guard and No. 130 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 class. He is the No. 13 prospect in Georgia.

Sanker plans to graduate in December and enroll at his school of choice in January.

He officially visited Michigan State last weekend and has trips planned to Louisville next weekend and Miami on June 23.

Pittman’s reputation as a top offensive line coach prior to becoming a head coach is attractive to Sanker.

"I think that's a big thing for me,” said Sanker, who was selected to play in the 2023 Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, Fla. “The head coach being an offensive line coach, that opens up worlds of opportunities because he knows what it's like. He knows the struggles and stuff.”

He went 24-1 and won his second consecutive Class 6A state wrestling title in the 285-pound division earlier this year.

Pittman and Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy help the Razorbacks stand out to Sanker.

“I love Coach Pittman and I love Coach Kennedy,” Sanker said. “The atmosphere around the school, the fans and the people."