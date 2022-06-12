610 new covid cases in Arkansas mark largest Saturday increase since March 19

Active covid-19 cases in Arkansas hit a 15-week high on Saturday, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The state saw 1,766 new active, or currently infectious, cases of the virus in the past week, with 377 added Saturday. The total of 6,565 cases was the highest since Feb. 25.

Arkansas has now seen 849,754 cases since March 2020, according to Health Department data. The 610 cases added Saturday was 138 more than June 4, and there were 4,107 new cases in the state over the past week.

Pulaski County had 143 new cases Saturday, Benton County had 54 and Washington County had 41.

Five new covid-19 deaths were reported to the Health Department Saturday, totaling 11,517.

More Arkansans continue to be hospitalized with the virus, with 154 as of Saturday, 60 more than a week earlier. There were 23 covid-19 patients in intensive care Saturday, the same number as a week earlier after it fluctuated as low as 15 and as high as 27 over seven days.

Five people were on ventilators Saturday, one fewer than on Friday, according to Health Department data.

Patients on ventilators and in intensive care have remained few as hospitalizations have increased. Earlier this year, March 23 saw 146 patients total, 55 of them in intensive care and 33 on ventilators.

In the past week, 10,246 covid-19 vaccines were administered, including 1,596 Saturday, according to Health Department data, and 56.9% of Arkansans age 5 and older are fully vaccinated against covid-19, and 675,928 booster shots have been distributed.