Adding complexity to the conversation

John Whiteaker, the rapscallion 1989 senior class president who as a joke bequeathed me all of his Ozzy Osbourne albums at our junior-senior banquet, and those in my grade who predicted a future in which I would replace Mother Teresa in Calcutta, would likely be surprised to know that I recently attended a concert featuring a band by the name of Whiskey.

It was my brother's idea. I talk him into things like "Cats" and "Les Mis"; he talks me into Brantley Gilbert and Whiskey Myers.

He could have asked me almost anything that particular weekend and I would have done it to get him and Heathcliff--that is what I call my sister-in-law, whose real name is Rene--out of the house. Their oldest child just graduated from high school. And while we've all been celebrating her accomplishments and are excited about her future, I know from experience the occasion is bittersweet. I'd rather them be at a concert than crying in the closet.

We gorged ourselves at Pizzeria Ruby in Johnson before heading up the road to Rogers exit 82. We had elected for the cheaper tickets that get you a seat on the grassy knoll of the Arkansas Music Pavilion.

I like to think of the AMP as Arkansas' version of the Sydney Opera House with its big white tent of a top that looks like dollops of meringue. The seats underneath are too close to the stage and loud for us old people. We like to take a quilt, spread out, and enjoy the music with others under the stars. Jim sings along while Heathcliff and I google lyrics on our phones, and Stone just chillaxes and laughs at all of us.

At least half of the fun is people watching. The crowd at a Whiskey Myers concert is more diverse than other concerts I have attended that feel like a MAGA rally. Here the audience was equal parts hippie, cowboy, and somewhere in the middle, like us in our shorts, T-shirts, and Chacos.

We found a spot about three-fourths of the way to the top of the hill, right beside the walkway, which was a busy place. A guy who looked like an old school superintendent wearing an official AMP shirt herded the multitudes up and down the thoroughfare. Tattoos were displayed in abundance. Also beards, the most fascinating of which to me register on the spectrum between my own dear Ozark High School mascot and Gandalf the Grey.

Some of those beards adorn clean-shaven heads under piratey hoop earrings. Others sprawl south from sideburns to compete with the back of the head for length. If I were a bird, I would consider building a nest in one of these contraptions, where crumbs of one kind or another surely would be in good supply. I can think of worse places to raise a family.

Most of the eyes I met were kind. I don't remember seeing anyone who looked mean, but I've never been too astute a judge of that.

It's the women who interested me most. I imagined what their stories were as I watched them through my dark sunglasses. There were scads of young ones, mostly scantily clad: boots, Daisy Duke shorts, stringy transparent tops that looked like bathing suits or lingerie.

I heard the voices of generations of women before and after me having a conversation in my head. Lawd have mercy, she looks like a street walker. What a total girl boss. My contribution was that it is complicated for me to know whether a woman's liberation can manifest by wearing what appears most sexually attractive to a man.

It seems that is often my contribution to a conversation: the complications. I wish it wasn't so. I suspect it's this same personality trait that makes it nearly impossible for me to relax at a place like a concert, or church, or anywhere else in the presence of people I'm unsure of, which is most people.

As it grew dark and I could no longer hide behind my shades, I sunk back against Stone's chest and scooted us closer to Jim and Heathcliff. The quilt became our private island. I felt safe.

Because I couldn't help myself, I kept on staring at people. A couple surreptitiously shared a joint across the way, and the smoke wafted on the wind toward us. Prosperous fraternity boys jaunted by with $20 drinks. A woman stood facing into the crowd, probably looking for a seat. She was at least 60, overweight, and wearing one of those tiny teenager tops. I saw silver stretch marks like moonlit cirrostratus clouds spread across her belly when she lifted her arm to wave, apparently finding whoever she was looking for.

I loved her. I admired how brave she was, and then scolded myself for giving in to the social conditioning that taught me showing off an imperfect body is brave.

Next, I questioned our standards of perfection, and felt angry at wherever they came from. Who's to say one kind of body is perfect and another is not? And why do we believe them? Also, why must I care about all of these things at a concert instead of just having fun?

In front of us on rented beach chairs sat a tired-looking 30-something couple. Stone talked to them earlier, like he does, and found out they are parents of little children who were at Grandma's for the night. Besides us they were, perhaps, the most ordinary-looking humans in attendance.

At one point they stood and swayed with the music. He put an arm around her and held the other fist in the air, a salute to whatever Whiskey Myers was saying. Then he sat, but she stayed up. A new song began that everyone except me knew. The mom in front of us moved like tall grass stirred by a breeze. Her husband watched her a moment, ostensibly enchanted, then smiled before he looked back down at his phone.

My brother told me the song was on "Yellowstone," another cultural experience he strongly recommends that I have. He has gone so far as to set me up with a subscription of whatever I need to watch it, but I haven't yet.

Whiskey Myers rasped out the lyrics about seeking one last beacon and how Jesus was a poor man. "I wish I had a little more him in me." The singer's voice sounded like a chain smoker, so ragged it hurt my ears, but in a good way. These were words I could relate to. I wish I had a lot more Jesus in me.

Some would say it is strange to think of a situation like this as a religious experience. But if I wasn't having one, I was at least a witness to someone who was. The kinesthetic state of the lady in front of us seemed to arise from some inward, spiritual motion. Involuntary. Choreographed by a complete lack of self-consciousness I have never been able to achieve. Maybe she was helped by whatever was in her Solo cup, but there was a sheer delight in her own movement, a connection with her body I could only call uncomplicated.

She was strong, powerful, alive. And completely oblivious. If freedom was a person, it would look like that woman that night, in that moment, dancing with herself to Whiskey Myers in her mom jeans and tunic shirt.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.